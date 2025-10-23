Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm

Officials push for stronger regional ties to protect citizens abroad

October 23, 2025
Photo from Adobe Stock for illustration

South Korean officials raised concerns after a rise in kidnappings involving their citizens during visits to Thailand, a top destination for Korean tourists.

According to a report by The Korea Economic Daily, 11 South Koreans have been kidnapped in Thailand so far this year, marking a disturbing jump from zero cases in 2021. The statistics, based on Ministry of Foreign Affairs data submitted to opposition lawmaker Kim Geon from the People Power Party, show one case in 2022 and five each in 2023 and 2024.

“Thailand is one of the most popular countries for Korean tourists, but incidents like these can’t be ignored.

“The government must strengthen cooperation not just with Cambodia but with Thailand and other key Southeast Asian nations to protect our citizens.”

Thailand has seen a rise in violent and scam-related crimes involving Korean nationals in recent years. In one of the most shocking cases, a 34 year old South Korean tourist was abducted and murdered by three fellow Koreans while in Thailand. The suspects were later arrested in South Korea, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Photo from Barrelled and dumped: Korean killers get life for Pattaya murder

In another high-profile case in July, Thai police raided a criminal syndicate in Chon Buri province comprising 20 South Koreans and one Chinese national. The gang was allegedly running a call centre scam and had kidnapped a South Korean man, forcing him to work for them. He was rescued during the operation.

The worrying trend has alarmed many back in South Korea, especially following news of a Korean student who was tortured and killed in Cambodia earlier this year.

Photo of Korean alleged gang members arrested in a police operation in Chon Buri, courtesy of Bangkok Post

With nearly 1.86 million South Koreans visiting Thailand in 2024, the issue of safety is now being openly discussed across social media and among policymakers. Only China, Malaysia and India sent more tourists to Thailand during the same period.

Kim called for greater vigilance and stricter oversight of suspicious overseas job postings that lure young Koreans into exploitative or criminal situations abroad, reported The Korea Herald.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.