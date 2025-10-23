Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm

South Korean officials raised concerns after a rise in kidnappings involving their citizens during visits to Thailand, a top destination for Korean tourists.

According to a report by The Korea Economic Daily, 11 South Koreans have been kidnapped in Thailand so far this year, marking a disturbing jump from zero cases in 2021. The statistics, based on Ministry of Foreign Affairs data submitted to opposition lawmaker Kim Geon from the People Power Party, show one case in 2022 and five each in 2023 and 2024.

“Thailand is one of the most popular countries for Korean tourists, but incidents like these can’t be ignored.

“The government must strengthen cooperation not just with Cambodia but with Thailand and other key Southeast Asian nations to protect our citizens.”

Thailand has seen a rise in violent and scam-related crimes involving Korean nationals in recent years. In one of the most shocking cases, a 34 year old South Korean tourist was abducted and murdered by three fellow Koreans while in Thailand. The suspects were later arrested in South Korea, Vietnam and Cambodia.

In another high-profile case in July, Thai police raided a criminal syndicate in Chon Buri province comprising 20 South Koreans and one Chinese national. The gang was allegedly running a call centre scam and had kidnapped a South Korean man, forcing him to work for them. He was rescued during the operation.

The worrying trend has alarmed many back in South Korea, especially following news of a Korean student who was tortured and killed in Cambodia earlier this year.

With nearly 1.86 million South Koreans visiting Thailand in 2024, the issue of safety is now being openly discussed across social media and among policymakers. Only China, Malaysia and India sent more tourists to Thailand during the same period.

Kim called for greater vigilance and stricter oversight of suspicious overseas job postings that lure young Koreans into exploitative or criminal situations abroad, reported The Korea Herald.