3 men pose as police and steal 46,000 baht from Chinese tourist in Bangkok

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวชัดประเด็นจริง

Police arrested one of three men who posed as police officers and stole about 46,000 baht from a Chinese tourist in Huai Khwang, Bangkok, today, October 23.

The victim, Lyu Wanyuan, filed a complaint with Huai Khwang Police Station after losing 11,000 Hong Kong dollars, about 46,000 baht, to the gang. The incident occurred outside a hotel on Ratchadaphisek Road.

According to Lyu, he was standing under the bridge with two friends when a grey SUV pulled up next to them. Three men were inside the vehicle.

One man, who did not appear to be Thai, claimed to be a police officer and demanded that Lyu hand over his bag for inspection. Another man in the back seat, who spoke Chinese, acted as an interpreter. During the fake search, the man posing as an officer seized the cash and drove off immediately.

The Superintendent of Huai Khwang Police Station, Prasopchok Iampinij, ordered investigators to trace the vehicle used in the crime. Police later discovered that it was a rented car equipped with a GPS tracker, which allowed them to track its movements.

Fake police steals from Chinese man in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวชัดประเด็นจริง

Officers located the car at a petrol station in Si Racha district of Chon Buri province, where they arrested one suspect. The identity and nationality of the arrested man have not been revealed.

Police did not confirm whether the stolen money had been recovered, suggesting it may still be with the remaining suspects. Investigators are now questioning the arrested man to identify and apprehend the others involved in the crime.

One of three suspects arrested for stealing from Chinese tourist
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวชัดประเด็นจริง

Similar incidents occurred in recent months. Earlier this month, an Iranian man posing as a police officer extorted 9,700 baht from two Indian nationals in Pattaya. In June, two Thai men pretending to be police officers abducted an Indian man in Sing Buri Province, demanding money before releasing him.

In both previous cases, Thai police successfully tracked down the perpetrators using CCTV footage.

