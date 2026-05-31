Pattaya app driver locks car doors before sexually assaulting passenger

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 31, 2026, 5:16 PM
51 2 minutes read
Pattaya app driver locks car doors before sexually assaulting passenger | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from MGR online/Naewna

A ride-hailing app driver in Pattaya has been reported to police after a female passenger accused him of sexual assault and later entering her hotel room in South Pattaya yesterday, May 30.

The case was shared on Facebook, along with a video clip. The woman, identified only as 27 year old May, is from Phichit province. She said she booked a taxi ride with a female friend and the friend’s boyfriend yesterday morning.

A woman in Pattaya has filed a police complaint after a ride-hailing app driver allegedly sexually assaulted her and entered her hotel room.
Photo via MGR Online

The group first travelled to a hotel in South Pattaya. After her friend and the friend’s boyfriend got out, May said she paid the driver an extra 200 baht to take her to another hotel nearby.

May alleged that shortly after leaving the first hotel, the driver locked the car doors, touched her inappropriately without consent, and exposed himself. She said he claimed he wanted to look at her tattoo while continuing to touch her during the ride.

When they reached her hotel, May said the driver refused to unlock the door and asked to exchange phone numbers. She said she gave him her number because she wanted to leave the car as quickly as possible.

A woman in Pattaya has filed a police complaint after a ride-hailing app driver allegedly sexually assaulted her and entered her hotel room.
Photo via MGR Online

May later saw the driver’s car parked outside the hotel for nearly one hour. He allegedly called her several times, prompting her to ask her sister to come and stay with her.

The driver allegedly called again, claiming May had left lipstick in his car and asking her to come outside. Before he finished speaking, he allegedly opened the door and walked into her room.

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May’s sister had already arrived by then and began recording as she confronted him. The driver reportedly appeared startled, returned to his car, and drove away.

A woman in Pattaya has filed a police complaint after a ride-hailing app driver allegedly sexually assaulted her and entered her hotel room.
Photo via MGR Online

After the video was posted, May said the driver called and asked her to delete it, but she refused. She also claimed the driver’s girlfriend called her and admitted he had behaved similarly before, but said this was the first time he had been recorded.

Naewna reported that May filed a complaint with Pattaya City Police Station and said she wanted the driver prosecuted to prevent him from targeting other passengers.

She said she posted the video to warn ride-hailing users, especially women travelling at night. May also urged the company to strengthen driver screening, saying app profile photos do not always match the driver who arrives, raising concerns over passenger safety.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 31, 2026, 5:16 PM
51 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.