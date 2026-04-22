Foreign tourists slammed for abandoning rental motorcycles at Phuket airport

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 22, 2026, 6:06 PM
50 1 minute read
Foreign tourists slammed for abandoning rental motorcycles at Phuket airport | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Two foreign men were seen abandoning rental motorcycles outside the passenger terminal at Phuket International Airport despite signs banning motorcycles and parking, drawing criticism online.

The Phuket Times Facebook page shared photos of the men and the two rental motorcycles today, April 22, with the caption, “Foreign tourists rode rental motorcycles to the second-floor of Phuket airport despite no entry and no parking signs.”

The images showed both men in a hurry as they removed belongings from under the motorcycle seats and placed them onto airport trolleys.

According to the report, the men then left the motorcycles unattended and walked into the terminal to continue check-in.

The incident prompted criticism from Thai netizens. Many questioned where security guards were, saying officers are usually stationed outside the terminal. Some accused security staff of acting more quickly against Thai offenders only.

Foreign men left rental motorcycles outside Phuket airport terminal
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

In the comments, a Thai woman who said she owns a car rental business shared a similar experience. She claimed a Swedish customer had once left one of her rental cars outside the airport terminal and called her to collect it herself.

One foreign commenter said he had previously seen Thai people do the same thing and urged witnesses to warn the men politely rather than post the incident on social media.

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Thai users rejected that claim, saying they had not seen Thai motorists break airport parking rules because security guards are strict in enforcing them. Some asked the commenter to provide evidence.

Foreigners criticised for abandoning motorbikes outside Phuket airport
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

As of the report, police and airport officials had not issued any statement on whether the two men would face legal penalties. It was believed that no legal action would follow because the two men may already have left Thailand.

There was also no update on whether the owner of the rental motorcycles had retrieved the vehicles.

In a similar case in Krabi in July last year, two foreigners rode stolen rental motorcycles to Phuket and failed to return them on schedule. They were later arrested in Phuket and prosecuted.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 22, 2026, 6:06 PM
50 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.