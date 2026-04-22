Thailand seeks closer cooperation in Myanmar visit

Thailand said talks with Myanmar’s new leadership today, April 22, would focus on key bilateral and regional issues, including border security, pollution and the country’s return to ASEAN.

Speaking in Naypyidaw at 8.15am local time, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the official visit had three main objectives.

The first was to congratulate Myanmar on the formation of its new government, which he described as an important transition that could lead to peace, reconciliation and dialogue among groups in the country.

The second was to open a new chapter in bilateral relations through stronger cooperation on border security, transnational crime, particularly scam operations, and drug trafficking into Thailand.

Talks would also cover water and air pollution, as well as the reopening of border trade, which he said accounts for 80% of total trade between the two countries.

The third was to support Myanmar’s return to ASEAN through a policy of gradual engagement. He noted that ASEAN’s five-point consensus had not yet been implemented and said Myanmar would need to address ASEAN’s concerns before it could return.

He also welcomed the new government’s decision to grant amnesty to politicians, including Myanmar’s former president.

Thailand hoped such steps would continue, and that talks would also cover reducing violence along the Thai-Myanmar border and expanding humanitarian aid through ASEAN and international organisations.

The minister said Thailand wanted Myanmar to reduce violence along the border after conflicts led to a Myanmar military aircraft dropping bombs across the Thai border by mistake.

He added that both sides had continued military-level cooperation, and that Thailand would host the next round of talks on border security.

Amarin TV reported that PM2.5 will be raised as a priority issue in talks with Myanmar’s president and vice president, with Thailand arguing that Thailand, Myanmar and Laos must work together to address the cross-border pollution problem.

In a separate development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will send an expert team to Myanmar to discuss arsenic contamination in the Kok River. The move follows questions raised to the prime minister during a visit to Chiang Rai over water quality concerns.