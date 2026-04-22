Parasailing accident in Phuket caused by boat propeller, investigators say

A Phuket parasailing accident off Kamala Beach in Phuket, on Monday, April 20, was revealed to have been caused by a boat propeller cutting a rope, leading a tourist and an assistant to fall into the sea.

The incident gained attention after a foreign witness shared video footage on TikTok, showing the rope connecting the parachute to the speedboat snapping shortly after take-off.

The tourist and parasailing assistant fell into the water at a low height and avoided injury. The footage prompted public concern over safety standards, with calls for stricter oversight following similar incidents in Phuket.

After an investigation, officers from Kamala Police Station, Marine Police, and the Phuket Marine Office confirmed that the parasailing operator held a valid permit and that staff had the required documentation. Police also conducted a drug test on the boat driver involved, which returned a negative result.

Officials determined that the rope was severed by the boat’s propeller during operation, causing it to snap mid-journey and resulting in the fall.

The Phuket Marine Office said further discussions are underway with relevant agencies to introduce measures to prevent similar incidents. Officials will also question parasailing staff to determine whether any legal action is required.

Authorities stated that legal action could be pursued against the operator if violations are identified, regardless of whether the tourist files a complaint.

In a similar case in February 2024, a Chinese tourist sought compensation after a parasailing accident at Karon Beach left her with a broken leg. She blamed the operator for prioritising profits over safety and flying her despite the unsafe conditions.

The operator paid 400,000 baht in compensation but said the incident was caused by a sudden change in wind direction rather than negligence or lack of safety measures.

Another major parasailing accident occurred in Phuket in January last year, when an assistant fell to his death in the sea off Karon Beach while assisting a client.