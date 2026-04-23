Turkish engineer arrested in Pattaya over fatal building collapse

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 23, 2026, 11:41 AM
536 1 minute read
Turkish engineer arrested in Pattaya over fatal building collapse | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

A Turkish engineer wanted under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested in Pattaya on Wednesday, April 22, after allegedly fleeing legal action linked to a fatal building collapse in Turkey.

Officers from Chon Buri Immigration identified the suspect as 76 year old Abdullah Ayababa, who had been living in Thailand after working as an engineer in Turkey.

Turkish authorities sought Ayababa following the collapse of a building in Adana province on February 6, caused by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake. The incident resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

Investigators in Turkey found that substandard construction materials contributed to the collapse. As the supervising engineer, Ayababa was held responsible for the fatalities and injuries linked to the project.

Turkish national arrested in Pattaya
Photo via Matichon

Police said Ayababa left Turkey after charges were filed and stayed at a condominium in Jomtien, Pattaya. Immigration officers later raided the property and arrested him.

Immigration police said they would process the case and coordinate his return to Turkey for further legal proceedings.

In recent cases, several foreign suspects wanted under Interpol notices have been arrested in Thailand. On April 10, a Swedish national was detained in Phuket over allegations including murder, illegal weapons possession and drug trafficking, and was also found to have overstayed his visa by six days.

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Turkish engineer linked to building collapse arrested in Pattaya
Photo via Matichon

Earlier this month, police arrested a South Korean national in Pathum Thani identified as a leader of a scam network that allegedly defrauded more than 9,000 victims, causing losses exceeding 335 million baht. Six other suspects linked to the case had already been arrested.

Last month, a Frenchman wanted under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested in Phuket in connection with an attempted murder case.

In January, Phuket police detained a Russian construction contractor accused of fraud resulting in damages estimated at 100 million baht.

One of the major arrests under an Interpol Red Notice was reported in Pattaya in December when an Uzbek woman was found hiding from human trafficking in the city. She reportedly tricked women into prostitution by promising them well-paid jobs in Pattaya.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 23, 2026, 11:41 AM
536 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.