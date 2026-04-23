Unemployment looms as PTT ‘tests’ self-service fuelling

PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR) has officially launched a self-service fuelling option at PTT Station outlets across Thailand, offering drivers a discount of 40 satang per litre with no minimum purchase required.

The rollout, framed under an “easy and smart” concept, is designed to cut waiting times during peak hours and give customers full control of the refuelling process.

OR Chief Executive ML Peekthong Thongyai said via Bangkok Post that the PTT Station self-service fuel system responds directly to consumer demand for speed and value, while also positioning the company ahead of potential labour market pressures and rising minimum wages.

“This is another market test by the PTT Group,” Peekthong said, adding that the model gives customers complete control from start to finish.

Drivers use the blueplus+ app or a PTT membership card to order, pump, and pay, without attendant assistance. The 40 satang per litre discount applies to all fuel types, including the alternative blend E20, and points are accumulated automatically through the blueplus+ rewards system based on the amount spent after the discount is applied. Digital payments are processed via credit or debit card on the platform.

OR has already opened 11 self-service stations and plans to expand to more than 50 throughout 2026. Participating locations can be checked via the app or the PTT Station Facebook page.

Thailand’s self-service fuel sector has been in experimental mode for more than 15 years without becoming mainstream, unlike markets in the US or Europe. Currently, only PTT Station and Bangchak Corporation operate self-service outlets in the country.

Bangchak, which first introduced the model in 2005, offers a smaller discount of 30 satang per litre and has expanded to 40 stations as of March. Both companies say the primary aim is to ease congestion during peak demand periods while making fuel more affordable.

Peekthong noted that rising minimum wages could become an additional driver of self-service adoption in Thailand.

Thailand’s minimum daily wage currently ranges from 337 to 400 baht across provinces, with Bangkok sitting at the top of that band. On average, a fuel pump attendant earns roughly 12,000 to 17,000 baht per month.

But now, if the service were to become widely adopted across Thailand to cut costs, more attendants may face unemployment.