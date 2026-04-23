Unemployment looms as PTT ‘tests’ self-service fuelling

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: April 23, 2026, 11:05 AM
177 2 minutes read
Unemployment looms as PTT ‘tests’ self-service fuelling | Thaiger
Photo via PTT

PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR) has officially launched a self-service fuelling option at PTT Station outlets across Thailand, offering drivers a discount of 40 satang per litre with no minimum purchase required.

The rollout, framed under an “easy and smart” concept, is designed to cut waiting times during peak hours and give customers full control of the refuelling process.

OR Chief Executive ML Peekthong Thongyai said via Bangkok Post that the PTT Station self-service fuel system responds directly to consumer demand for speed and value, while also positioning the company ahead of potential labour market pressures and rising minimum wages.

“This is another market test by the PTT Group,” Peekthong said, adding that the model gives customers complete control from start to finish.

Drivers use the blueplus+ app or a PTT membership card to order, pump, and pay, without attendant assistance. The 40 satang per litre discount applies to all fuel types, including the alternative blend E20, and points are accumulated automatically through the blueplus+ rewards system based on the amount spent after the discount is applied. Digital payments are processed via credit or debit card on the platform.

Unemployment looms as PTT 'tests' self-service fuelling | News by Thaiger
A fuel attendant at a petrol station in Samut Prakan | Photo via Somchai Poomlard/Bangkok Post

OR has already opened 11 self-service stations and plans to expand to more than 50 throughout 2026. Participating locations can be checked via the app or the PTT Station Facebook page.

Thailand’s self-service fuel sector has been in experimental mode for more than 15 years without becoming mainstream, unlike markets in the US or Europe. Currently, only PTT Station and Bangchak Corporation operate self-service outlets in the country.

Related Articles

Bangchak, which first introduced the model in 2005, offers a smaller discount of 30 satang per litre and has expanded to 40 stations as of March. Both companies say the primary aim is to ease congestion during peak demand periods while making fuel more affordable.

Peekthong noted that rising minimum wages could become an additional driver of self-service adoption in Thailand.

Thailand’s minimum daily wage currently ranges from 337 to 400 baht across provinces, with Bangkok sitting at the top of that band. On average, a fuel pump attendant earns roughly 12,000 to 17,000 baht per month.

But now, if the service were to become widely adopted across Thailand to cut costs, more attendants may face unemployment.

Latest Thailand News
Unemployment looms as PTT &#8216;tests&#8217; self-service fuelling | Thaiger Thailand News

Unemployment looms as PTT ‘tests’ self-service fuelling

28 minutes ago
Thailand could scrap visa-free entry for 36 countries to target &#8216;higher-quality visitors&#8217; | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand could scrap visa-free entry for 36 countries to target ‘higher-quality visitors’

45 minutes ago
Thai woman found dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat hotel after meeting her ex | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai woman found dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat hotel after meeting her ex

2 hours ago
Foreign tourists slammed for abandoning rental motorcycles at Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourists slammed for abandoning rental motorcycles at Phuket airport

17 hours ago
Korat men in monk robes filmed drinking alcohol, sniffing glue | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Korat men in monk robes filmed drinking alcohol, sniffing glue

18 hours ago
Parasailing accident in Phuket caused by boat propeller, investigators say | Thaiger Phuket News

Parasailing accident in Phuket caused by boat propeller, investigators say

18 hours ago
Can foreigners really buy a condo in Thailand without paying taxes? | Thaiger Property

Can foreigners really buy a condo in Thailand without paying taxes?

19 hours ago
Boxing team member allegedly offers spiked drink to Thai boxer before bout | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Boxing team member allegedly offers spiked drink to Thai boxer before bout

19 hours ago
Woman says fake police officer ex-boyfriend stole gold from safe | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman says fake police officer ex-boyfriend stole gold from safe

19 hours ago
Chinese man injured after groping Thai woman outside Pattaya nightclub | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man injured after groping Thai woman outside Pattaya nightclub

20 hours ago
MPs push law reform over unlicensed nightlife venues | Thaiger Thailand News

MPs push law reform over unlicensed nightlife venues

21 hours ago
Thai senator calls Parliament&#8217;s free meal cancellation an &#8216;insult&#8217; to her honour | Thaiger Politics News

Thai senator calls Parliament’s free meal cancellation an ‘insult’ to her honour

21 hours ago
Thai man confesses to fatal assault on pregnant wife in Chiang Mai home | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai man confesses to fatal assault on pregnant wife in Chiang Mai home

24 hours ago
Kaeng Krachan forest fire burns 5,000 rai in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Environment News

Kaeng Krachan forest fire burns 5,000 rai in Phetchaburi

1 day ago
Frenchman files counter complaint after his arrest for assaulting Phuket man during Songkran | Thaiger Phuket News

Frenchman files counter complaint after his arrest for assaulting Phuket man during Songkran

1 day ago
Transgender fined over topless Songkran dance in Chon Buri | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Transgender fined over topless Songkran dance in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Thai parasailing staff and tourist fall into Phuket sea after rope snaps | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai parasailing staff and tourist fall into Phuket sea after rope snaps

1 day ago
Family honours man&#8217;s final wish with funeral dancers | Thaiger South Thailand News

Family honours man’s final wish with funeral dancers

1 day ago
Thai woman&#8217;s Songkran GHB exposure claim investigated as poison centre questions theory | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman’s Songkran GHB exposure claim investigated as poison centre questions theory

2 days ago
Woman catches, punches peeping tom filming in Surat Thani toilet | Thaiger South Thailand News

Woman catches, punches peeping tom filming in Surat Thani toilet

2 days ago
Japanese chef closes ramen shop after online fame reveals permit issue | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Japanese chef closes ramen shop after online fame reveals permit issue

2 days ago
Frigate deal puts Thai Navy on path to shipbuilding self-reliance | Thaiger Thailand News

Frigate deal puts Thai Navy on path to shipbuilding self-reliance

2 days ago
Thai AirAsia X flight changes leave travellers scrambling | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai AirAsia X flight changes leave travellers scrambling

2 days ago
Row with boyfriend leads Thai woman to step into oncoming traffic | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Row with boyfriend leads Thai woman to step into oncoming traffic

2 days ago
Foreign creator falls in love with Thailand, moves to Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign creator falls in love with Thailand, moves to Bangkok

2 days ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: April 23, 2026, 11:05 AM
177 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.