Thai lottery 1 June 2026 check the result

Thai Lottery Results June 1, 2026: Winning Numbers Revealed

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: June 1, 2026, 3:55 PM
62,304 1 minute read
Thai lottery 1 June 2026 check the result | Thaiger

The Government Lottery Office declared the winning numbers for the June 1, 2026 draw today. Millions of citizens eagerly awaited the afternoon announcement. Officials broadcast the event live from their main headquarters in Nonthaburi.

1st prize 6,000,000 baht per prize

173770

3 page numbers2 prizes 4,000 baht each

848 415

Last 3 digits2 prizes 4,000 baht each

410 938

Last 2 digits1 prize 2,000 baht each

95

1st side prize2 prizes of 100,000 baht each

173769 173771

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Thai lotto result1 june 2026

the 2nd prize has 5 prizes of 200,000 baht each.

798580 536050 791562 494547 998762

3rd Prize (10 prizes, 80,000 baht each)
561982 110036 376437 781351 139612
289274 408305 068692 774571 072480

4th Prize (50 prizes, 40,000 baht each)
163815 489003 726206 390244 027805
815967 261715 172234 638693 999895
920498 858345 083304 804398 481618
406804 656438 312869 110960 057199
746382 854321 864993 838513 071546
856802 782968 012416 349221 300106
268732 808951 166144 926731 670359
207870 249170 636507 089100 206057
770868 371276 969962 552910 802988
496666 960847 718799 787140 174687

5th Prize (100 prizes, 20,000 baht each)
694350 260973 439946 908364 055181
903311 439934 254367 940118 975209
019147 320717 364440 043938 264966
495606 005401 349904 367578 087228
679317 899540 634027 221713 505444
408171 689259 929389 649276 274203
680961 804066 336500 803845 413049
047605 251863 715399 860444 198662
498930 171574 712627 571080 619260
270145 605845 371374 561749 600204
987944 953895 821263 986986 566274
775886 175040 006932 623850 373178
735315 888499 852521 787917 243143
303873 956944 878705 935993 822021
155562 865059 154163 694961 901774
056388 599376 789267 459913 283200
772708 695170 559070 665919 273096
815081 705369 059542 817225 703419
125010 805278 314165 863600 949149
551572 243746 365593 070742 845369

Lucky ticket holders must verify their numbers on the official GLO platform. Winners can claim their cash at registered banks or the main office within two years. Be sure to sign the back of your winning ticket before claiming the prize.

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Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: June 1, 2026, 3:55 PM
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