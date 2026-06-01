Thai lottery 1 June 2026 check the result

The Government Lottery Office declared the winning numbers for the June 1, 2026 draw today. Millions of citizens eagerly awaited the afternoon announcement. Officials broadcast the event live from their main headquarters in Nonthaburi.

1st prize 6,000,000 baht per prize 173770

3 page numbers 2 prizes 4,000 baht each 848 415

Last 3 digits 2 prizes 4,000 baht each 410 938

Last 2 digits 1 prize 2,000 baht each 95

798580 536050 791562 494547 998762 3rd Prize (10 prizes, 80,000 baht each) 561982 110036 376437 781351 139612 289274 408305 068692 774571 072480 4th Prize (50 prizes, 40,000 baht each) 163815 489003 726206 390244 027805 815967 261715 172234 638693 999895 920498 858345 083304 804398 481618 406804 656438 312869 110960 057199 746382 854321 864993 838513 071546 856802 782968 012416 349221 300106 268732 808951 166144 926731 670359 207870 249170 636507 089100 206057 770868 371276 969962 552910 802988 496666 960847 718799 787140 174687 5th Prize (100 prizes, 20,000 baht each) 694350 260973 439946 908364 055181 903311 439934 254367 940118 975209 019147 320717 364440 043938 264966 495606 005401 349904 367578 087228 679317 899540 634027 221713 505444 408171 689259 929389 649276 274203 680961 804066 336500 803845 413049 047605 251863 715399 860444 198662 498930 171574 712627 571080 619260 270145 605845 371374 561749 600204 987944 953895 821263 986986 566274 775886 175040 006932 623850 373178 735315 888499 852521 787917 243143 303873 956944 878705 935993 822021 155562 865059 154163 694961 901774 056388 599376 789267 459913 283200 772708 695170 559070 665919 273096 815081 705369 059542 817225 703419 125010 805278 314165 863600 949149 551572 243746 365593 070742 845369

Lucky ticket holders must verify their numbers on the official GLO platform. Winners can claim their cash at registered banks or the main office within two years. Be sure to sign the back of your winning ticket before claiming the prize.