Thai lottery 1 June 2026 check the result
Thai Lottery Results June 1, 2026: Winning Numbers Revealed
The Government Lottery Office declared the winning numbers for the June 1, 2026 draw today. Millions of citizens eagerly awaited the afternoon announcement. Officials broadcast the event live from their main headquarters in Nonthaburi.
1st prize 6,000,000 baht per prize
173770
3 page numbers2 prizes 4,000 baht each
848 415
Last 3 digits2 prizes 4,000 baht each
410 938
Last 2 digits1 prize 2,000 baht each
95
1st side prize2 prizes of 100,000 baht each
173769 173771
the 2nd prize has 5 prizes of 200,000 baht each.
798580 536050 791562 494547 998762
3rd Prize (10 prizes, 80,000 baht each)
4th Prize (50 prizes, 40,000 baht each)
Lucky ticket holders must verify their numbers on the official GLO platform. Winners can claim their cash at registered banks or the main office within two years. Be sure to sign the back of your winning ticket before claiming the prize.
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