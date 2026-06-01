Thailand aviation hub push drives airport upgrades, flight routes

Thailand is ramping up airport upgrades and expanding domestic and international flight routes as part of a broader push to establish itself as an aviation hub and regional centre for travel, tourism, and investment.

Deputy government spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said the strategy aims to improve connectivity between major cities and emerging destinations while strengthening the country’s long-term aviation and logistics capabilities.

The plan follows discussions led by Deputy Transport Minister Phattrapong Phattraprasit with the Department of Airports, the Civil Aviation Training Centre, Thai Airways, and the Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel on expanding flight networks.

Key elements include increasing links between major cities and secondary destinations such as Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Udon Thani, alongside attracting more international flights from Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong to tourism centres including Krabi, Surat Thani, and Hua Hin.

The government is also working with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to develop new travel routes connecting primary and secondary cities.

Seven airports have been identified for infrastructure upgrades to support future passenger growth and tourism demand: Nakhon Si Thammarat, Lampang, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phrae, and Roi Et.

Regional airports are expected to play a greater role in driving local economies, with the Department of Airports confirming that facilities under its supervision are prepared to support expansion through improvements in infrastructure, personnel, and transport connections.

Bangkok Post reported that particular attention is being given to Hua Hin Airport, which is upgrading safety standards to meet requirements for future international operations. The airport can handle 300 passengers per hour and accommodate two Airbus A320 or Boeing 737-800 aircraft simultaneously.

It previously operated international services to Kuala Lumpur before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted operations.

The strategy is also tied to the Eastern Economic Corridor, specifically the U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City project. Lalida described the project as a 218.8-billion-baht regional transport and logistics hub with capacity for up to 60 million passengers annually.