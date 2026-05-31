Street racing raid in Roi Et detains 51 youths over noisy bikes

Police and district officials detained 51 youths and seized 38 modified motorcycles during a Roi Et street racing crackdown overnight from May 29 to May 30, after residents complained about noisy bikes.

The operation took place between 11.30pm and 2.30am on Highway 215. Officers checked areas in Nong Kaeo and Khaen Yai subdistricts, Mueang Roi Et district, and Ban Du subdistrict, At Samat district.

The crackdown followed complaints that groups of teenagers were gathering to race motorcycles late at night. Residents said the noise was disturbing the community and preventing people from resting.

Police, traffic officers, district officials, and local police joined the operation to inspect the complaint areas and restore order at night.

Officers detained 51 teenagers accused of riding noisy motorcycles in groups. The group included 36 boys and 15 girls.

Police also seized 38 modified motorcycles, which were taken as evidence for legal proceedings. After the arrests, officers recorded the details of the youths and the seized motorcycles before sending the case to investigators.

Because most of those detained were minors, police contacted their parents to collect them, reported Amarin TV.

The seized motorcycles will be held as evidence, while investigators prepare the case files before summoning the youths for court proceedings.

Under Thai law, people involved in illegal street racing can face penalties for racing on public roads, participating in activities that support illegal racing, or using modified vehicles that breach transport regulations.

Vehicle owners may also face legal consequences if they knowingly allow their motorcycles to be used in such activities.

Elsewhere, residents in Pattani asked for urgent action after nearly 500 teenagers were seen gathering overnight to race motorcycles on a public road, causing noise disruption and raising safety concerns for other road users.