Street racing raid in Roi Et detains 51 youths over noisy bikes

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 31, 2026, 3:51 PM
204 1 minute read
Street racing raid in Roi Et detains 51 youths over noisy bikes | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

Police and district officials detained 51 youths and seized 38 modified motorcycles during a Roi Et street racing crackdown overnight from May 29 to May 30, after residents complained about noisy bikes.

The operation took place between 11.30pm and 2.30am on Highway 215. Officers checked areas in Nong Kaeo and Khaen Yai subdistricts, Mueang Roi Et district, and Ban Du subdistrict, At Samat district.

A street racing raid in Roi Et detained 51 youths and seized 38 modified motorcycles after residents complained about noisy bikes.
Photo via Amarin TV

The crackdown followed complaints that groups of teenagers were gathering to race motorcycles late at night. Residents said the noise was disturbing the community and preventing people from resting.

Police, traffic officers, district officials, and local police joined the operation to inspect the complaint areas and restore order at night.

Officers detained 51 teenagers accused of riding noisy motorcycles in groups. The group included 36 boys and 15 girls.

A street racing raid in Roi Et detained 51 youths and seized 38 modified motorcycles after residents complained about noisy bikes.
Photo via Amarin TV

Police also seized 38 modified motorcycles, which were taken as evidence for legal proceedings. After the arrests, officers recorded the details of the youths and the seized motorcycles before sending the case to investigators.

Because most of those detained were minors, police contacted their parents to collect them, reported Amarin TV.

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The seized motorcycles will be held as evidence, while investigators prepare the case files before summoning the youths for court proceedings.

A street racing raid in Roi Et detained 51 youths and seized 38 modified motorcycles after residents complained about noisy bikes.
Photo via Amarin TV

Under Thai law, people involved in illegal street racing can face penalties for racing on public roads, participating in activities that support illegal racing, or using modified vehicles that breach transport regulations.

Vehicle owners may also face legal consequences if they knowingly allow their motorcycles to be used in such activities.

Elsewhere, residents in Pattani asked for urgent action after nearly 500 teenagers were seen gathering overnight to race motorcycles on a public road, causing noise disruption and raising safety concerns for other road users.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 31, 2026, 3:51 PM
204 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.