Korat men in monk robes filmed drinking alcohol, sniffing glue

Officials in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) launched an inspection today, April 22, after a video circulated online showing a group dressed in clothing resembling monk robes allegedly drinking alcohol and sniffing glue near a public area.

The incident was reported near a Bodhi tree along the city moat behind the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Administrative Organisation, prompting criticism over damage to the image of Buddhism.

Officials from the provincial Buddhism office, police, and local monastic representatives inspected the site but did not find the individuals seen in the video.

However, several items were recovered, including used glue bags, glue containers, bottles of white alcohol, mats, pillows, and cooking equipment.

An official from the provincial Buddhism office said the area is hidden from public view, with sections resembling a tunnel, making it easy for gatherings to go unnoticed.

The office said it is urgently working with local monastic leaders to determine whether those involved are ordained monks.

If they are confirmed to be monks, they could be defrocked. If they are found to be impersonating monks, the police will take legal action.

Police said patrols had been stepped up in high-risk areas, while investigators review video evidence and question nearby residents to identify those involved.

Monastic officials are separately checking with local temples to determine whether the group belong to any monastery.

Khaosod reported that officers have also urged the public to report similar behaviour to police or the provincial Buddhism office.

Elsewhere, police officers and a village head raided a monk’s quarters, resulting in the defrocking of two monks for engaging in drug use, drinking alcohol, and having an illicit affair with a local man’s wife. The raid occurred after receiving complaints and evidence of inappropriate behaviour.