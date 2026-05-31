Democrats aim to sway Bangkok voters from Chadchart

Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva has expressed confidence that Bangkok voters currently backing incumbent Chadchart Sittipunt can still be persuaded to support Democrat gubernatorial candidate Anucha Burapachaisri and the party’s council candidates ahead of the June 28 election.

Abhisit was responding to a King Prajadhipok’s Institute (KPI) poll showing many Democrat supporters leaning towards Chadchart, who is running as an independent.

While campaigning at Trok Mor market near Wat Ratchabophit Sathit Maha Simaram in Phra Nakhon district on Saturday morning, Abhisit addressed how the party plans to win back those voters. He acknowledged Chadchart’s strong public profile among the candidates.

“That is normal. But we still have many policies to present, and there are clear differences that voters will see if they return to supporting the Democrat Party,” he said.

The party plans to highlight its stance on cannabis policy, the use of vacant land to prevent tax avoidance, and stricter anti-corruption measures. Abhisit said these positions could attract former Democrat supporters back to the fold.

On undecided voters, he noted that even those who appear to have made up their minds remain open to changing course.

“There is no rule preventing people from changing their decision,” he said.

Abhisit added that Anucha, the party’s council candidates, and the Democrat Party as a whole intend to campaign energetically in the remaining period to secure broader public support.

Bangkok was once a Democrat stronghold, with the party consistently winning the majority of constituencies in general elections as well as governor and council races. Support has, however, eroded over the past two decades. The People’s Party swept all 33 Bangkok seats in this year’s general election.

The KPI poll, released on Friday, showed Chadchart, seeking a second term, drawing support from 31.5% of eligible voters. His nearest rival, Chaiwat Sathawornwichit of the People’s Party, stood at 13.1%, while Anucha received 4.9%. Nearly a quarter of the 1,600 respondents, surveyed from May 22 to 25, remained undecided. Two earlier surveys by Suan Dusit University returned similar results, with Chadchart leading in both.

On Saturday morning, Chadchart and Chaiwat crossed paths while campaigning in Sai Mai district. Chadchart, candidate No.9, had spent the morning in Bang Khen, Sai Mai, and Don Mueang districts when he encountered Chaiwat, candidate No.10, at AC Market in Sai Mai at 9am. Chaiwat was campaigning alongside Pamorn Polchan, a People’s Party candidate for the city council. The two exchanged greetings, shared laughs, and offered each other encouragement in a friendly exchange, reported Bangkok Post.