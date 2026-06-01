Nationwide ceremonies planned for Queen’s birthday celebrations

Nationwide celebrations marking Her Majesty the Queen’s 4th Cycle Birthday Anniversary are underway across Thailand, with major events planned in Bangkok and at provincial halls, Thai embassies and consulates abroad.

Organised by the Prime Minister’s Office in coordination with state agencies, the programme features ceremonies at three marquee venues in Bangkok: Wat Ratchathiwat Wihan in Dusit district, Siam Paragon, and Sanam Luang.

At Wat Ratchathiwat Wihan, activities running from June 1 to 3 include Buddhist chanting ceremonies, royal history exhibitions, academic seminars, and cultural performances covering Khon, puppet theatre, and Nora. A candlelighting ceremony is scheduled for 7.29pm today.

Siam Paragon will host a commemorative exhibition from June 2 to 7. The opening ceremony, to be chaired by the prime minister, is scheduled for Tuesday at 5pm.

On June 3, Sanam Luang will host the main commemorative ceremonies, beginning with an alms-giving merit-making for 149 monks in the morning, followed by a candle-lighting ceremony at 7.29pm. Similar activities will be held simultaneously at venues nationwide.

The Prime Minister’s Office has produced 300,000 commemorative pins for the celebrations and is encouraging the public to take part in merit-making and volunteer activities throughout the period.

In similar news, just last month, a Chud Thai Siwalai gown was exhibited at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, marking 66 years since Queen Sirikit first brought Thai national dress to the international stage.

Princess Sirivannavari was present at the exhibition, which showcased the eight formal styles commissioned by Queen Sirikit in 1960 ahead of a royal state visit to Europe and the United States, collectively known as chud thai phra ratchaniyom.

The Siwalai is the most formal of the eight, historically worn by high-ranking women at royal ceremonies and state banquets, and takes its name from the Siwalai Palace within the Grand Palace compound.