Nationwide ceremonies planned for Queen’s birthday celebrations

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 1, 2026, 2:15 PM
19,720 1 minute read
Nationwide ceremonies planned for Queen’s birthday celebrations | Thaiger
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida wave to supporters in Bangkok on Nov. 1, 2020, following a ceremony at the Grand Palace | AP Photo / Wason Wanichakorn

Nationwide celebrations marking Her Majesty the Queen’s 4th Cycle Birthday Anniversary are underway across Thailand, with major events planned in Bangkok and at provincial halls, Thai embassies and consulates abroad.

Organised by the Prime Minister’s Office in coordination with state agencies, the programme features ceremonies at three marquee venues in Bangkok: Wat Ratchathiwat Wihan in Dusit district, Siam Paragon, and Sanam Luang.

At Wat Ratchathiwat Wihan, activities running from June 1 to 3 include Buddhist chanting ceremonies, royal history exhibitions, academic seminars, and cultural performances covering Khon, puppet theatre, and Nora. A candlelighting ceremony is scheduled for 7.29pm today.

Siam Paragon will host a commemorative exhibition from June 2 to 7. The opening ceremony, to be chaired by the prime minister, is scheduled for Tuesday at 5pm.

On June 3, Sanam Luang will host the main commemorative ceremonies, beginning with an alms-giving merit-making for 149 monks in the morning, followed by a candle-lighting ceremony at 7.29pm. Similar activities will be held simultaneously at venues nationwide.

The Prime Minister’s Office has produced 300,000 commemorative pins for the celebrations and is encouraging the public to take part in merit-making and volunteer activities throughout the period.

Nationwide ceremonies planned for Queen's birthday celebrations | News by Thaiger
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida wave to supporters in Bangkok on Nov. 1, 2020, following a ceremony at the Grand Palace | AP Photo / Wason Wanichakorn

In similar news, just last month, a Chud Thai Siwalai gown was exhibited at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, marking 66 years since Queen Sirikit first brought Thai national dress to the international stage.

Related Articles

Princess Sirivannavari was present at the exhibition, which showcased the eight formal styles commissioned by Queen Sirikit in 1960 ahead of a royal state visit to Europe and the United States, collectively known as chud thai phra ratchaniyom.

The Siwalai is the most formal of the eight, historically worn by high-ranking women at royal ceremonies and state banquets, and takes its name from the Siwalai Palace within the Grand Palace compound.

Latest Thailand News
Thai lottery 1 June 2026 check the result | Thaiger Hot News

Thai lottery 1 June 2026 check the result

2 hours ago
Nationwide ceremonies planned for Queen&#8217;s birthday celebrations | Thaiger Thailand News

Nationwide ceremonies planned for Queen’s birthday celebrations

4 hours ago
Mae Hong Son landslide blocks highway, cars trapped | Thaiger Thailand News

Mae Hong Son landslide blocks highway, cars trapped

6 hours ago
Co-payment scheme begins, opposition flags borrowed funds | Thaiger Business News

Co-payment scheme begins, opposition flags borrowed funds

6 hours ago
​​Thailand&#8217;s &#8216;Dine and Dash&#8217; Problem: When tourists walk out without paying | Thaiger Phuket News

​​Thailand’s ‘Dine and Dash’ Problem: When tourists walk out without paying

7 hours ago
Thailand aviation hub push drives airport upgrades, flight routes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand aviation hub push drives airport upgrades, flight routes

8 hours ago
Southwest monsoon drives flash flood risk across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Southwest monsoon drives flash flood risk across Thailand

8 hours ago
Pattaya app driver locks car doors before sexually assaulting passenger | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya app driver locks car doors before sexually assaulting passenger

1 day ago
Street racing raid in Roi Et detains 51 youths over noisy bikes | Thaiger Crime News

Street racing raid in Roi Et detains 51 youths over noisy bikes

1 day ago
Democrats aim to sway Bangkok voters from Chadchart | Thaiger Thailand News

Democrats aim to sway Bangkok voters from Chadchart

1 day ago
Bangkok international school found illegally teaching 100 foreign students | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok international school found illegally teaching 100 foreign students

1 day ago
Chiang Mai named top digital nomad destination | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai named top digital nomad destination

1 day ago
Sri Lankan man stabs Bangkok peacemaker to death | Thaiger Thailand News

Sri Lankan man stabs Bangkok peacemaker to death

1 day ago
Chinese loan shark gang found hiding in Chon Buri estates | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese loan shark gang found hiding in Chon Buri estates

1 day ago
16 year old pregnant girl rescued from truck driver in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

16 year old pregnant girl rescued from truck driver in Phetchaburi

1 day ago
Two teens, 14 and 15, arrested for stabbing student in Bueng Kum | Thaiger Thailand News

Two teens, 14 and 15, arrested for stabbing student in Bueng Kum

1 day ago
Foreign man killed by train in Chon Buri after standing on track | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man killed by train in Chon Buri after standing on track

1 day ago
4 Bangkok areas where condo rent is under ฿10,000 a month and still near the BTS/MRT | Thaiger Property

4 Bangkok areas where condo rent is under ฿10,000 a month and still near the BTS/MRT

2 days ago
Uncle knifes nephew over handyman choice in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Uncle knifes nephew over handyman choice in Pattaya

2 days ago
Sri Racha bus driver caught with fake urine and meth on board | Thaiger Pattaya News

Sri Racha bus driver caught with fake urine and meth on board

2 days ago
Laos cave rescue: one out, six still inside as rains threaten progress | Thaiger Pattaya News

Laos cave rescue: one out, six still inside as rains threaten progress

2 days ago
Fuel prices drop in Thailand as global oil prices fall | Thaiger Thailand News

Fuel prices drop in Thailand as global oil prices fall

2 days ago
May 30 weather forecast warns of heavy rain across 51 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

May 30 weather forecast warns of heavy rain across 51 provinces

2 days ago
Nakhon Nayok locals question tree felling and bat deaths in temple | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nakhon Nayok locals question tree felling and bat deaths in temple

3 days ago
Pattaya fight involving foreigners, Thais ends with woman under car | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya fight involving foreigners, Thais ends with woman under car

3 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 1, 2026, 2:15 PM
19,720 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.