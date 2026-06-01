Southwest monsoon drives flash flood risk across Thailand

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather forecast for June 1, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across much of Thailand as the southwest monsoon strengthens over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

A monsoon trough extends across the lower North, upper Central, and lower Northeast regions into a low-pressure cell off the coast of central Vietnam. The combination is driving widespread thundershowers and raising the risk of flash floods and overflows, particularly along foothills, near waterways, and in low-lying areas.

Bangkok

The capital will see scattered thunderstorms with isolated heavy rain throughout the forecast period. Temperatures will range from 24 to 36 degrees Celcius (°C), with southwesterly winds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour (km/h).

Central region

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are expected in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures will range from 23 to 36°C with southwesterly winds of 10 to 25 km/h.

Eastern region

Heavy rain is forecast for Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 37°C with southwesterly winds of 15 to 35 km/h. Coastal waves are expected at one to two metres, rising above two metres in thundershowers.

Northern region

Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain are forecast in Tak and Kamphaeng Phet. Temperatures will range from 21 to 38°C with variable winds of 10 to 25 km/h.

Northeastern region

Thundershowers are expected mainly across Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range from 22 to 37°C with variable winds of 10 to 20 km/h.

Southern west coast

The southern west coast faces the most severe conditions of the day. Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain are forecast for Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will range from 24 to 36°C.

From Phuket northward, southwesterly winds of 20 to 40 km/h will drive waves in the upper Andaman Sea to two to three metres, exceeding three metres during thundershowers.

From Krabi southward, winds of 20 to 35 km/h will produce waves of around two metres, rising above two metres in thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to remain ashore.

Southern east coast

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast for Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani. Temperatures will range from 23 to 37°C with southwesterly winds of 15 to 35 km/h. Coastal waves are expected at around one metre, rising to one to two metres offshore and above two metres in thundershowers.