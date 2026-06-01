Southwest monsoon drives flash flood risk across Thailand

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 1, 2026, 10:04 AM
163 2 minutes read
Southwest monsoon drives flash flood risk across Thailand | Thaiger

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather forecast for June 1, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across much of Thailand as the southwest monsoon strengthens over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

A monsoon trough extends across the lower North, upper Central, and lower Northeast regions into a low-pressure cell off the coast of central Vietnam. The combination is driving widespread thundershowers and raising the risk of flash floods and overflows, particularly along foothills, near waterways, and in low-lying areas.

Bangkok

The capital will see scattered thunderstorms with isolated heavy rain throughout the forecast period. Temperatures will range from 24 to 36 degrees Celcius (°C), with southwesterly winds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour (km/h).

Central region

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are expected in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures will range from 23 to 36°C with southwesterly winds of 10 to 25 km/h.

Eastern region

Related Articles

Heavy rain is forecast for Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 37°C with southwesterly winds of 15 to 35 km/h. Coastal waves are expected at one to two metres, rising above two metres in thundershowers.

Northern region

Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain are forecast in Tak and Kamphaeng Phet. Temperatures will range from 21 to 38°C with variable winds of 10 to 25 km/h.

Northeastern region

Thundershowers are expected mainly across Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range from 22 to 37°C with variable winds of 10 to 20 km/h.

Southern west coast

The southern west coast faces the most severe conditions of the day. Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain are forecast for Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will range from 24 to 36°C.

From Phuket northward, southwesterly winds of 20 to 40 km/h will drive waves in the upper Andaman Sea to two to three metres, exceeding three metres during thundershowers.

From Krabi southward, winds of 20 to 35 km/h will produce waves of around two metres, rising above two metres in thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to remain ashore.

Southern east coast

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast for Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani. Temperatures will range from 23 to 37°C with southwesterly winds of 15 to 35 km/h. Coastal waves are expected at around one metre, rising to one to two metres offshore and above two metres in thundershowers.

Southwest monsoon drives flash flood risk across Thailand | News by Thaiger
Regional weather infographic released by the TMD, translated into English

Latest Thailand News
Thailand aviation hub push drives airport upgrades, flight routes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand aviation hub push drives airport upgrades, flight routes

2 minutes ago
Southwest monsoon drives flash flood risk across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Southwest monsoon drives flash flood risk across Thailand

35 minutes ago
Pattaya app driver locks car doors before sexually assaulting passenger | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya app driver locks car doors before sexually assaulting passenger

17 hours ago
Street racing raid in Roi Et detains 51 youths over noisy bikes | Thaiger Crime News

Street racing raid in Roi Et detains 51 youths over noisy bikes

19 hours ago
Democrats aim to sway Bangkok voters from Chadchart | Thaiger Thailand News

Democrats aim to sway Bangkok voters from Chadchart

19 hours ago
Bangkok international school found illegally teaching 100 foreign students | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok international school found illegally teaching 100 foreign students

21 hours ago
Chiang Mai named top digital nomad destination | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai named top digital nomad destination

21 hours ago
Sri Lankan man stabs Bangkok peacemaker to death | Thaiger Thailand News

Sri Lankan man stabs Bangkok peacemaker to death

22 hours ago
Chinese loan shark gang found hiding in Chon Buri estates | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese loan shark gang found hiding in Chon Buri estates

23 hours ago
16 year old pregnant girl rescued from truck driver in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

16 year old pregnant girl rescued from truck driver in Phetchaburi

23 hours ago
Two teens, 14 and 15, arrested for stabbing student in Bueng Kum | Thaiger Thailand News

Two teens, 14 and 15, arrested for stabbing student in Bueng Kum

1 day ago
Foreign man killed by train in Chon Buri after standing on track | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man killed by train in Chon Buri after standing on track

1 day ago
4 Bangkok areas where condo rent is under ฿10,000 a month and still near the BTS/MRT | Thaiger Property

4 Bangkok areas where condo rent is under ฿10,000 a month and still near the BTS/MRT

2 days ago
Uncle knifes nephew over handyman choice in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Uncle knifes nephew over handyman choice in Pattaya

2 days ago
Sri Racha bus driver caught with fake urine and meth on board | Thaiger Pattaya News

Sri Racha bus driver caught with fake urine and meth on board

2 days ago
Laos cave rescue: one out, six still inside as rains threaten progress | Thaiger Pattaya News

Laos cave rescue: one out, six still inside as rains threaten progress

2 days ago
Fuel prices drop in Thailand as global oil prices fall | Thaiger Thailand News

Fuel prices drop in Thailand as global oil prices fall

2 days ago
May 30 weather forecast warns of heavy rain across 51 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

May 30 weather forecast warns of heavy rain across 51 provinces

2 days ago
Nakhon Nayok locals question tree felling and bat deaths in temple | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nakhon Nayok locals question tree felling and bat deaths in temple

3 days ago
Pattaya fight involving foreigners, Thais ends with woman under car | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya fight involving foreigners, Thais ends with woman under car

3 days ago
Koh Samui taxi mafia crackdown targets illegal turf control | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Samui taxi mafia crackdown targets illegal turf control

3 days ago
Thai boy helped after mum leaves him behind at bus terminal | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai boy helped after mum leaves him behind at bus terminal

3 days ago
Chicken farm fly infestation plagues Chai Nat, officials turn blind eye | Thaiger Thailand News

Chicken farm fly infestation plagues Chai Nat, officials turn blind eye

3 days ago
Forced drug use leaves Thai bar girl in life-threatening condition | Thaiger Thailand News

Forced drug use leaves Thai bar girl in life-threatening condition

3 days ago
Senior Mukdahan official arrested at office after positive meth test | Thaiger Thailand News

Senior Mukdahan official arrested at office after positive meth test

3 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 1, 2026, 10:04 AM
163 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.