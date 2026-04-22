Family honours man’s final wish with funeral dancers

Three dancers were hired to perform in front of a coffin during a funeral on April 20 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, after the family said they were honouring the deceased man’s final wish.

The funeral took place on the final night for 59 year old Winit at his home in Ron Phibun district, Nakhon Si Thammarat. A Facebook page livestreamed the event, which drew hundreds of viewers.

After monks finished the funeral rites and made their way back to the temple, the host family hired a sound system truck and three dancers to perform in front of the coffin. People of all ages were seen watching, while the livestream was widely viewed, liked and shared.

Relatives said Winit, who died on April 15, had been a cheerful and lively man who was well known and respected in the community.

They said he had previously told his family not to grieve when he died and asked for dancers to perform in front of his coffin.

His body was placed at the family home for funeral rites in Ron Phibun subdistrict. On the final night, April 20, his children and relatives arranged the performance in line with that request.

DailyNews reported that the cremation was scheduled for yesterday, April 21, at Wat Thepphanom Chuet in Ron Phibun district, Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The performance has attracted many comments online, with some supporting the family’s decision and others opposing it. Supporters said the family was simply honouring the deceased’s final wish and that no harm was done.

Critics, however, said the performance was inappropriate for children and young people at the event, many of whom watched throughout. Some argued it could encourage unsuitable behaviour and clash with Thai cultural traditions.

Elsewhere, a lively funeral was held in Loei for a 58 year old photographer known across the province, as friends and family gathered to pay respects. Rather than a sombre ceremony, the funeral reflected his upbeat personality, with mourners setting up a campsite and singing songs he loved.