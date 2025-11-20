Thailand video news | Teen saved from Ayutthaya bridge jump, Russian suspect arrested in Bangkok over 12-million-baht scam

In Thailand video news, Alex brings updates from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Today’s stories feature a police rescue in Ayutthaya, an on-stage fall involving Miss Universe Jamaica in Thailand, and a light-hearted hitchhiking moment that sent a British TikToker viral.

Two Ayutthaya police officers rushed to stop a 15-year-old boy from jumping off a bridge on 18 November. Senior Sergeant Major Itsara Samakrob and Lance Corporal Thanachai Thianthong reached him in time and pulled him to safety. Officials later confirmed they placed him under care. The boy said family and school pressures pushed him to consider suicide.

Prime Minister Anutin dismissed accusations that the government changed prison rules to benefit Thaksin Shinawatra or anyone in his circle. He said the updates on inmate transfers, early sentence suspension and alternative detention followed legal guidelines. Critics say the changes come amid sensitive cases involving former officials. Government spokespeople maintain the judicial process remains independent, and the debate over transparency continues.

Dr Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, fell from the main stage during the evening gown round of the Miss Universe preliminary competition in Thailand. Medical teams sent her to Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where doctors confirmed she has no life-threatening injuries. They continue to run tests as she recovers. The Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation thanked fans for their support and asked for continued encouragement. Henry remains stable while receiving care ahead of the weekend finals.

Police arrested a 44-year-old British man at a Koh Samui hotel on 19 November. They say he attacked a 23-year-old French tourist and seriously injured a 21-year-old Thai woman. Investigators believe jealousy involving his Thai girlfriend triggered the assault. Officers took both victims for treatment and are waiting for the Thai woman’s full testimony. The suspect admits to attacking the French man but claims the Thai woman hurt herself. Police are reviewing medical reports and witness accounts before filing charges.

Cambodian authorities revoked a journalist’s licence after he filmed police assaulting a Vietnamese female detainee. The video spread quickly and drew criticism from Vietnamese media and social-media users, who condemned the officers’ behaviour. Cambodia’s Ministry of Information said it pulled the licence on procedural grounds. Human-rights groups argue the move aims to silence scrutiny. Officials have not confirmed whether the officers involved face any disciplinary action.

A Phuket tattoo studio reported that an Australian man fled without paying a 15,000-baht balance on 18 November. He had already placed a 10,000-baht deposit for a 25,000-baht cover-up tattoo. After the incident, the artist posted the client’s photo online and warned other local businesses. Police have been notified. Many locals say unpaid services by tourists are becoming more common. The studio is considering legal action while monitoring for repeat behaviour.

A traveller known as Sam Pilkington on TikTok accidentally accepted a lift from immigration officers while hitchhiking from the UK to Australia. His camera captured the moment, which quickly went viral. The officers followed normal procedure by checking his passport and visa before giving him a ride. Thai immigration officials have not commented further, and no legal issues have been reported. The light incident has entertained social-media audiences and shows how ordinary travel moments can gain sudden online fame.

Police in Bangkok arrested a Russian national accused of running a 12-million-baht investment scam. Officers say he faces charges including public fraud, falsifying computer data, involvement in a crime network and money laundering. The arrest forms part of a wider crackdown on online scams that target locals and foreigners. Police are still searching for his accomplices. Investigators say the case highlights the growing threat of cross-border financial crimes in Thailand.