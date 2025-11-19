Phuket tattoo artist says Australian client skipped 15,000 baht bill

A tattoo artist in Patong, Phuket, has accused an Australian man of failing to pay for a completed tattoo session worth 15,000 baht, after making an initial deposit.

The incident occurred on November 18 at Dragon Ink Patong Phuket tattoo studio. The artist shared photos of the man across multiple Facebook groups to warn other businesses in the area.

In his post, the artist wrote…

“Watch out for this foreign man. He received a tattoo service from my studio, but did not complete the payment. I am concerned that he may repeat this elsewhere. #Australian.”

The artist provided further details in the comments, explaining that the Australian man had requested to cover up parts of an old tattoo on his right shoulder and arm. The service was priced at 25,000 baht, with a required deposit of 10,000 baht, which the foreigner paid in advance.

After the work was completed, the Australian claimed he did not have sufficient cash to pay the remaining 15,000 baht. He excused himself to withdraw money from a nearby ATM but never returned to the studio. The artist later discovered that the man had immediately gone to the airport and flown back to Australia on the same day.

The tattoo artist stated that he plans to visit a police station today, November 19, to file a complaint against the Australian, despite him already leaving the country.

Thai netizens criticised the Australian man and urged the artist to pursue the matter. Some commented that business operators in the province now need to be more cautious, as some foreign visitors have engaged in criminal behaviour.

One Thai woman suggested that the artist should have collected full payment before providing the service, noting that some foreigners even fled a 300 to 400 baht payment for a massage.

In a separate case, a leather goods shop owner in Phuket also raised concerns about foreign theft. On November 17, the shop owner reported that a group of foreigners stole items from the store. Footage of the incident showed one man engaging a staff member while two women allegedly left with stolen goods.