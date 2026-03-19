Thailand News | Travel shock hits Thailand as regional conflict grounds flights, Intruder caught Inside Moo Deng enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: March 19, 2026, 11:24 AM
136 3 minutes read
Thailand News | Travel shock hits Thailand as regional conflict grounds flights, Intruder caught Inside Moo Deng enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo | Thaiger

Today we’ll be talking about the continuing travel shock caused by the conflict in the Middle East as more than 1,000 flights bound for Thailand have been cancelled, a shocking incident of drink-spiking that has led to the death of a British holiday maker, and a little later Moo Deng is back in the news as an intruder dangerously enters her enclosure.

Travel Shock Hits Thailand as Regional Conflict Grounds Flights

A fresh wave of turmoil in the Middle East has led to about 1,000 flight cancellations bound for Thailand. The disruption has hit major gateways hardest, with Suvarnabhumi and Phuket seeing the biggest reductions in scheduled arrivals. Other airports including Krabi, Chiang Mai, and Don Mueang have also been affected as airlines adjust routes and operations. Officials say the fallout is tied to airspace restrictions, higher energy costs, and wider instability affecting global aviation. The situation is expected to weigh on tourism and could keep airfares elevated while carriers reassess services.

Truckers Rally in Chon Buri Over Fuel Supply Frustration

More than 1,000 trucks gathered in Chon Buri as transport operators demanded faster government action over the fuel shortage. Federation leaders said drivers were angered by claims that transport vehicles themselves were responsible for collection delays. Protest organisers argued that explanation did not match what they had found on the ground. They also claimed unclear messaging and stockpiling were worsening public anxiety and disrupting business activity. The group said it had already submitted several proposals to the government but had yet to see meaningful progress.

British Holidaymaker Dies as Bangkok Poisoning Claims Raise Alarm

A British events organiser has died in Bangkok after an alleged drink-spiking incident during a holiday with his partner. His girlfriend was left in intensive care after falling seriously ill and suffering a cardiac arrest. The pair had been travelling in Thailand for several weeks when the emergency unfolded. According to family members, they believe the drinks may have been laced with cocaine and heroin. The case has drawn grief from friends and relatives while leaving major questions about what exactly happened that night.

Tourist Wounded After Firearm Mishap at Phuket Shooting Range

A Chinese tourist was injured at a shooting range in Phuket after a gun discharged and struck her in the face. She was taken to hospital for urgent treatment after the bullet hit her right cheek. Authorities said the incident happened while she and a companion were near the firing lanes taking photographs. A staff member later admitted he had handled a personal firearm without confirming it was unloaded. Investigators say the round passed through barriers before hitting the visitor, turning a recreational stop into a serious safety incident.

India Holds Foreign Nationals Over Alleged Rebel Training Link

Indian investigators have detained six Ukrainians and one American over claims they crossed into Myanmar to train armed groups. Reports say the suspects were taken into custody after entering Mizoram without the required permit. Authorities allege they later moved into Myanmar and were involved with ethnic forces linked to insurgent activity affecting India. The group is also suspected of helping move a large shipment of drones from Europe for use across the border. The arrests reflect India’s growing concern that Myanmar’s civil war could spill instability into its own frontier regions.

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Phetchabun Man Says 40,000-Baht Fuel Purchase Turned Out to Be Water

A businessman in Phetchabun has warned others to be careful after paying 40,000 baht for what he believed was petrol during the shortage. He said the engine failed soon after refuelling, prompting an inspection of the tank. According to his account, the supposed fuel was actually water. He said the purchase had been made from a small local shop after supplies became difficult to find. Luckily, once proper petrol was added, the equipment worked again and appears to have avoided lasting damage.

Monks Face Backlash After Banana Boat Ride Goes Viral

Five monks have come under criticism after footage showed them riding a banana boat at a reservoir in Bueng Kan. The clip spread online quickly, with many viewers arguing the activity was inappropriate for members of the clergy. A local restaurant owner said the monks had asked for a boat ride after lunch and were offered the banana boat because a regular vessel was unavailable. The National Office of Buddhism later said such a ride counts as entertainment rather than suitable transport for monks. Although no formal punishment is planned, officials said the group will be warned over the incident.

Intruder Caught Inside Moo Deng Enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo

Security at Khao Kheow Open Zoo detained a person who entered the restricted enclosure of Moo Deng, the popular pygmy hippo. The individual reportedly slipped in while staff were busy with evening animal care duties. Zoo officials said Moo Deng and her family were unharmed, though the intrusion may have caused some stress. Veterinary staff are continuing to monitor the animals as a precaution. The zoo says it will pursue legal action and has reminded visitors that dangerous behaviour around wildlife will not be tolerated.

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: March 19, 2026, 11:24 AM
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