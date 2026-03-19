2 men leave 2 transwomen at Pattaya hotel without paying

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 19, 2026, 11:39 AM
517 1 minute read
2 men leave 2 transwomen at Pattaya hotel without paying | Thaiger
Photo via The Pattaya News

Two men escaped from a hotel in Pattaya, leaving behind two Thai transwomen at the accommodation without paying on March 17.

The 52 year old woman, Wan, who runs a hotel in the Jomtien area, shared CCTV footage of the suspects with The Pattaya News. She said one man was Thai, while the second was believed to be Chinese.

Wan said the two men arrived at the property at 1.10am in a white sedan with two transwomen. One of the men, wearing an orange T-shirt, got out and asked to book two rooms. The total cost for the rooms was 400 baht.

Another man in a white T-shirt, described as appearing to be Chinese, then got out of the vehicle, and both of them went to rooms on the second floor. Wan said the ground floor operates as a bar and restaurant. A short time later, the two transwomen followed the men to the rooms.

Men escape hotel leaving transwomen without paying
Photo via The Pattaya News

About 10 minutes later, the man in the orange T-shirt came downstairs and told her he needed to retrieve belongings from the car. The second man followed him outside. Wan said both men then drove away, taking the room keys with them.

Wan said she initially believed the pair would return. However, the two transwomen later came downstairs and told her the men had left without paying for their services.

Speaking to The Pattaya News, Wan urged the suspects to return the room keys. She said she would take legal action if they did not comply.

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Men escapes bills for hotel and sex services in Pattaya
Photo via The Pattaya News

The report follows other recent incidents in Pattaya involving payment disputes. Earlier this month, a viral video showed two naked transwomen chasing an Indian tourist in an attempt to collect payment for sex services. The man later agreed to pay 1,000 baht each, and the matter was resolved, according to reports.

A separate case was also recently reported in Hong Kong, where two Thai transgender women and a Chinese man allegedly argued over payment. The women were reported to have attacked the Chinese man with high heels before police intervened.

Two men flee Pattaya hotel taking room keys
Photo via The Pattaya News

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 19, 2026, 11:39 AM
517 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.