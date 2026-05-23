Phuket and Pattaya back 30-day visa-free stays to boost tourism

Tourism businesses in Phuket and Pattaya have backed the government’s decision to reinstate 30-day visa-free stays, saying the move will deter illegal operations and budget long-stay tourists.

The Department of Consular Affairs, under the Foreign Affairs Ministry, said the policy shift is part of a broader restructuring of Thailand’s visa system to cut confusion, tighten immigration controls, and align stays with actual travel patterns.

The president of the Sustainable Tourism Development Foundation, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, said the decision followed extensive talks between the government and tourism operators. He noted that most businesses agree 30 days is sufficient for typical tourists, while investors and business travellers have separate visa options available to them.

He added that the overall impact on Thai tourism should be limited, though some markets may slow.

“The overall impact on Thai tourism should be limited, although some markets may slow.”

He noted that arrivals from the Middle East to Phuket have dropped significantly, while Australian tourists remain steady due to their habit of booking trips well in advance. Indian tourist numbers have dipped slightly but remain relatively high. Kazakhstan, which previously had visa-free access, will return to standard visa requirements under the new rules.

Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee of the People’s Party backed the move, calling for a shift toward quality tourism rather than simply increasing visitor numbers.

“Thirty days is already enough for tourism, and personally, I think even 18 days would be sufficient.”

Chalermpong also pointed out that extended visa-free stays had enabled some foreigners to run nominee businesses, undercut local operators, and engage in criminal activity. He urged stronger enforcement against illegally operated foreign businesses and improved immigration screening, particularly in major tourist provinces like Phuket.

The president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, Chutima Jeeramongkol, also supported the return to 30-day stays, describing it as a return to normal after a temporary extension. She said the shorter period could help tackle scammers and foreigners illegally running businesses, while drawing in higher-spending short-term visitors.

“Tourists staying three to seven days generally spend more on accommodation, food, and activities, while long-stay travellers are often more budget-conscious,” she said, adding that Pattaya is currently in its low season, reported Bangkok Post.