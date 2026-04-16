Chinese woman stages her own kidnapping to extort money from father

Thai police arrested four Chinese nationals in Samut Prakan after a Chinese woman staged her own kidnapping with her boyfriend and two other men to extort money from her father.

The case came to light after the woman’s father filed a complaint with police in China, saying his daughter, identified only as Tong, was kidnapped in Cambodia. He was told she had been tortured and that the gang demanded 110,000 yuan, about 550,000 baht, for her release.

After the father transferred the money, Tong was still being held. The gang later told him she was moved to Myanmar and then to Thailand.

The case drew attention in China, prompting police there to coordinate with Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to track down those involved.

CIB officers examined footage sent to Tong’s father and found it was recorded in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok. Investigators then found that Tong and other Chinese nationals had stayed at a hotel in the area from March 28 to April 2.

Police later discovered that the group had moved to a rented house in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, leading officers to raid the property today, April 16.

Six Chinese nationals were found inside the house, including Tong and her 29 year old boyfriend, identified as You.

Tong and You later confessed that they worked with two other Chinese men, 26 year old Hu and 26 year old Hou, to stage the kidnapping in order to obtain money from Tong’s father.

Thai media reported that two other Chinese nationals at the property had entered Thailand legally and were not said to be involved in the kidnapping plot.

Police said the four suspects were found to have entered Thailand illegally. They will face legal action in Thailand before being deported to China for further proceedings over the fake kidnapping.