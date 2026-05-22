Phuket locals demand investigation into foreign woman in police uniform

Residents in Phuket are calling for an investigation after a foreign woman shared photos and videos online showing herself wearing clothing resembling a Thai police uniform.

The Phuket Times Facebook page posted images of the woman yesterday, May 21. In the photos, she appeared wearing a black vest featuring a Thai flag and a Royal Thai Police patch. She was also seen wearing a hat labelled “Police” and carrying a card holder displaying the Royal Thai Police Immigration Bureau logo.

The vest shown in the photos is commonly worn by Thai police officers and volunteer officers during patrols and operations.

Another image showed the woman riding a motorcycle while dressed in a police-style outfit. The motorcycle also displayed a green sticker bearing an emblem resembling those used by Thai government agencies.

According to Phuket Times, the foreign woman shared the images on her personal social media account and was believed to be staying in the Patong area of Phuket.

The images prompted online debate over whether the clothing and accessories were authentic and whether the woman had any official connection to law enforcement. Social media users urged police and relevant authorities to investigate the case. Some comments from Thai netizens included…

“She wore this shirt and then approached foreigners in the province, telling them that she could help them renew their visas or deal with the police.”

“This kind of shirt is available on e-commerce platforms.”

“I came across her social media account once and saw that her brother or friend runs a motorcycle rental shop in Phuket.”

“A police uniform is not for cosplay, OK?”

Some online users suggested the foreign woman may not have known that wearing clothing resembling police uniforms could violate Thai law.

Under Section 108 of the Royal Thai Police Act, unauthorised impersonation or dressing as a police officer carries penalties ranging from three months to five years in prison.

Authorities could also consider Section 146 of the Criminal Law, which covers wearing official uniforms without authorisation in a way that could mislead the public. The offence carries penalties of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 2,000 baht, or both.

As of publication, Phuket police had not announced whether an official investigation had been launched.

A similar case was reported in December 2023 when a Chinese national wore a Thai police uniform and appeared in videos beside an actual officer. The Thai officer later stated he had lent the uniform to the Chinese man for video content and insisted no illegal activity had taken place.