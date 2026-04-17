Missing Taiwanese man found undergoing treatment in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 17, 2026, 11:51 AM
213 1 minute read
Missing Taiwanese man found undergoing treatment in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

A missing Taiwanese man was found at a hospital in Pattaya, undergoing mental health treatment, three days after his Thai girlfriend reported him as missing and contacted police for help.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, was found yesterday, April 16, at Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital. His 26 year old Thai girlfriend, identified only as Bua, had reported him missing at Mueang Pattaya Police Station on April 14 along with four Taiwanese men, after losing contact with him on April 13.

Bua said she had invited her 36 year old Taiwanese boyfriend and his friends to Thailand for Songkran celebrations in Pattaya. She said the couple had argued on the night of April 12 before he left their hotel while under the influence of alcohol.

She later found that he had checked out of the hotel, and she was no longer able to contact him. Bua said she believed he may have left because he felt neglected after the argument.

Missing Taiwanese man found safe in Pattaya hospital
Photo via Amarin TV

She later heard from witnesses that police had spotted the man at a convenience store near a shopping mall. Mueang Pattaya Police Station then coordinated with Tourist Police to begin a formal search.

Officers eventually traced him to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital on April 16. Medical staff have not yet allowed him to leave, saying he is receiving treatment for a mental health condition. Bua and the four Taiwanese men thanked police and other officials for helping locate him.

Missing Taiwanese man found under mental health treatment in Pattaya
Photo via Amarin TV

In a similar case, the family of a Scottish man sought help from an online community after he went missing following his arrival in Bangkok in January. He had reportedly travelled to Thailand for a holiday and volunteer work at a dog sanctuary.

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The family later confirmed that he was safe after making contact with him at the end of the month, but did not disclose the reason for his disappearance.

In June last year, a missing Danish man was also found safe in Nakhon Si Thammarat with his new girlfriend.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 17, 2026, 11:51 AM
213 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.