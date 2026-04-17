Missing Taiwanese man found undergoing treatment in Pattaya

A missing Taiwanese man was found at a hospital in Pattaya, undergoing mental health treatment, three days after his Thai girlfriend reported him as missing and contacted police for help.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, was found yesterday, April 16, at Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital. His 26 year old Thai girlfriend, identified only as Bua, had reported him missing at Mueang Pattaya Police Station on April 14 along with four Taiwanese men, after losing contact with him on April 13.

Bua said she had invited her 36 year old Taiwanese boyfriend and his friends to Thailand for Songkran celebrations in Pattaya. She said the couple had argued on the night of April 12 before he left their hotel while under the influence of alcohol.

She later found that he had checked out of the hotel, and she was no longer able to contact him. Bua said she believed he may have left because he felt neglected after the argument.

She later heard from witnesses that police had spotted the man at a convenience store near a shopping mall. Mueang Pattaya Police Station then coordinated with Tourist Police to begin a formal search.

Officers eventually traced him to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital on April 16. Medical staff have not yet allowed him to leave, saying he is receiving treatment for a mental health condition. Bua and the four Taiwanese men thanked police and other officials for helping locate him.

In a similar case, the family of a Scottish man sought help from an online community after he went missing following his arrival in Bangkok in January. He had reportedly travelled to Thailand for a holiday and volunteer work at a dog sanctuary.

The family later confirmed that he was safe after making contact with him at the end of the month, but did not disclose the reason for his disappearance.

In June last year, a missing Danish man was also found safe in Nakhon Si Thammarat with his new girlfriend.