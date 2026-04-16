2 Frenchmen arrested for assault on Thai motorcyclist in Phuket Songkran celebrations

A Thai man suffered serious injuries after he was attacked by Frenchmen in Phuket on April 13 after refusing to join a Songkran water fight.

The victim’s girlfriend, 27 year old Maytinee Sila, went to Patong Police Station on the day of the incident to report the assault on her 29 year old boyfriend, Kunanya Phokham. The incident took place at about 4pm in Soi Tan on Phra Metta Road in Kathu district, Phuket.

Maytinee said Kunanya was riding a motorcycle to meet her at Black Bar near Marine Market when he came across a group of foreigners blocking the road and taking part in water splashing.

According to her account, Kunanya signalled that he did not want to join because he was riding a motorcycle. She said one of the foreigners then threw water at his face as he passed the group.

Kunanya said the same foreigner also struck him in the face with a water gun, prompting him to stop his motorcycle and confront the group over their behaviour.

The dispute then turned violent. Kunanya said another foreigner came up behind him and punched him, before four more foreigners joined the assault.

Daily News reported that Kunanya suffered injuries to his face and bruising. Witnesses took him to Patong Hospital for urgent treatment.

Police arrested two suspects the following day, April 14. They were identified as French nationals Bouboune Nicolas Florent and Heraoui Abdelkrim.

Police have not yet announced formal charges or penalties against the two men. Both remain in custody at the police station for questioning.

Another violent Phuket Songkran assault case was reported on April 14, when several motorists were harassed by a group of foreigners who blocked a road for a water fight.

The group was accused of pouring shampoo over a female motorcyclist and washing her hair without consent, surrounding a male motorcyclist and splashing water at him, and forcing open a van door to throw water inside.