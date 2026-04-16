2 Frenchmen arrested for assault on Thai motorcyclist in Phuket Songkran celebrations

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 16, 2026, 1:20 PM
50 1 minute read
2 Frenchmen arrested for assault on Thai motorcyclist in Phuket Songkran celebrations | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Thai man suffered serious injuries after he was attacked by Frenchmen in Phuket on April 13 after refusing to join a Songkran water fight.

The victim’s girlfriend, 27 year old Maytinee Sila, went to Patong Police Station on the day of the incident to report the assault on her 29 year old boyfriend, Kunanya Phokham. The incident took place at about 4pm in Soi Tan on Phra Metta Road in Kathu district, Phuket.

Maytinee said Kunanya was riding a motorcycle to meet her at Black Bar near Marine Market when he came across a group of foreigners blocking the road and taking part in water splashing.

According to her account, Kunanya signalled that he did not want to join because he was riding a motorcycle. She said one of the foreigners then threw water at his face as he passed the group.

Kunanya said the same foreigner also struck him in the face with a water gun, prompting him to stop his motorcycle and confront the group over their behaviour.

Thai man attacked by foreigners in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The dispute then turned violent. Kunanya said another foreigner came up behind him and punched him, before four more foreigners joined the assault.

Daily News reported that Kunanya suffered injuries to his face and bruising. Witnesses took him to Patong Hospital for urgent treatment.

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Police arrested two suspects the following day, April 14. They were identified as French nationals Bouboune Nicolas Florent and Heraoui Abdelkrim.

Frenchmen attacks Thai man in Phuket Songkran festival
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Police have not yet announced formal charges or penalties against the two men. Both remain in custody at the police station for questioning.

Another violent Phuket Songkran assault case was reported on April 14, when several motorists were harassed by a group of foreigners who blocked a road for a water fight.

The group was accused of pouring shampoo over a female motorcyclist and washing her hair without consent, surrounding a male motorcyclist and splashing water at him, and forcing open a van door to throw water inside.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 16, 2026, 1:20 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.