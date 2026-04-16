Songkran finished but Pattaya is still going — Here is the full Wan Lai 2026 schedule
Songkran in Pattaya runs longer than anywhere else in Thailand, and that is not an accident. The local tradition known as Wan Lai extends the water festival well beyond the national three-day holiday, with different districts rotating their celebrations across the entire month of April. If you missed the main Songkran dates or simply want more, Pattaya is where you should come to.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office has compiled the full schedule of Songkran events across Chonburi for 2026, covering over 20 locations throughout April. Here is everything you need to plan your trip.
Wan Lai Chonburi and Pattaya 2026: event schedule
|Dates
|Location
|Event
|16 to 17 April
|Bang Saen Beach
|Sand pagoda building tradition, Wan Lai Bang Saen, Coke Stage Concert (Bang Saen Roundabout), Saen Suk Municipality Concert
|17 April
|Si Racha, Sattahip, Wat Sutthawat, Noen Plap Wan Alley
|Wan Lai celebrations across local areas
|17 to 18 April
|Bang Phra Public Park, Si Racha District
|Phaya Yom Procession Tradition (Bang Phra Songkran)
|17 to 19 April
|Pattaya Beach
|Pattaya Wan Lai Songkran, Monomax Concert — Saad, Cheer, Man
|18 April
|Bang Phra, Koh Si Chang, Na Kluea, Koh Larn
|Wan Lai celebrations across local areas
|19 April
|Pattaya
|Pattaya Wan Lai
|20 April
|Bang Sare, Ban Bueng
|Wan Lai Bang Sare, Wan Lai Ban Bueng
18 April 2026: Wan Lai Na Kluea and Koh Larn
Water zone details and traffic arrangements
1. Sukhumvit Road (section from Wat Krathing Rai through to North Pattaya)
- Water play hours: 12pm to 10pm
- Far left lane: designated water truck zone
- Two right lanes: regular vehicles and emergency vehicles only
2. Sawang Fa Road (one-way traffic arrangement)
- Hours: 2pm to 11pm
- Traffic will be converted to one-way, running from the Sukhumvit Road side toward Nam Chai Junction (Na Kluea Road)
19 April 2026: Pattaya Wan Lai
Water zone details and traffic arrangements
1. Pattaya Beach Road (closed for one day only)
- Hours: 12pm to 12am
- Road closure runs from Dolphin Roundabout to Wat Chai Mongkol Junction (South Pattaya), turning the full stretch into a water play zone
2. Sukhumvit Road (North Pattaya section through to Four Regions Floating Market)
- Far left lane: designated water truck zone
- Two right lanes: regular vehicles and emergency vehicles only
3. Important warning — Central Pattaya Tunnel: All vehicles carrying water or participating in water play are strictly prohibited from entering the Central Pattaya underpass tunnel. This applies without exception and is in place to prevent accidents and traffic buildup inside the tunnel.
Concert lineup: Wan Lai Pattaya 2026
17 April 2026
- 7pm — Tattoo Colour
- 8pm — Ink Waruntorn
- 9pm — 4EVE
- 10pm — Jeff Satur
18 April 2026
- 6pm — New Country
- 7pm — Lipta
- 8pm — Proxie
- 9pm — THX
- 10pm — F.HERO
19 April 2026
- 5.30pm — Maiyarap
- 6.50pm — Indigo
- 7pm — Football match analysis by well-known Thai football influencers
- 8pm — Premier League live broadcast: Everton vs Liverpool
- 10pm — JoeyBoy
Travel tips for tourists
Plan your route in advance, as the traffic during Wan Lai gets extremely heavy. Using local songthaew (shared taxi trucks) is a practical option that takes the parking headache out of the day entirely. Pack a waterproof bag for your phone and valuables, and wear clothes that dry quickly so you can stay comfortable throughout.
Getting to Pattaya from Bangkok
Pattaya is approximately 149 kilometres from Bangkok. By private car, the drive takes around two hours. The fastest and most straightforward route is Motorway 7.
Public transport options are also available:
- Bus (tour bus) — Depart from Ekkamai Bus Terminal or Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal. Buses run throughout the day and the journey takes approximately two and a half hours.
- Van and minibus — Pick-up points are located at Ekkamai Bus Terminal and the small bus terminal opposite Mo Chit 2 (Chatuchak side). Journey time is similar to that of the tour bus.
- Train — Eastern Line trains depart from Hua Lamphong Station to Pattaya Station daily. The journey takes approximately three to four hours and is the most budget-friendly option for those who are not in a hurry.
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