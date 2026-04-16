Songkran finished but Pattaya is still going — Here is the full Wan Lai 2026 schedule

Songkran in Pattaya runs longer than anywhere else in Thailand, and that is not an accident. The local tradition known as Wan Lai extends the water festival well beyond the national three-day holiday, with different districts rotating their celebrations across the entire month of April. If you missed the main Songkran dates or simply want more, Pattaya is where you should come to.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office has compiled the full schedule of Songkran events across Chonburi for 2026, covering over 20 locations throughout April. Here is everything you need to plan your trip.

Wan Lai Chonburi and Pattaya 2026: event schedule

Dates Location Event 16 to 17 April Bang Saen Beach Sand pagoda building tradition, Wan Lai Bang Saen, Coke Stage Concert (Bang Saen Roundabout), Saen Suk Municipality Concert 17 April Si Racha, Sattahip, Wat Sutthawat, Noen Plap Wan Alley Wan Lai celebrations across local areas 17 to 18 April Bang Phra Public Park, Si Racha District Phaya Yom Procession Tradition (Bang Phra Songkran) 17 to 19 April Pattaya Beach Pattaya Wan Lai Songkran, Monomax Concert — Saad, Cheer, Man 18 April Bang Phra, Koh Si Chang, Na Kluea, Koh Larn Wan Lai celebrations across local areas 19 April Pattaya Pattaya Wan Lai 20 April Bang Sare, Ban Bueng Wan Lai Bang Sare, Wan Lai Ban Bueng

18 April 2026: Wan Lai Na Kluea and Koh Larn

Water zone details and traffic arrangements

1. Sukhumvit Road (section from Wat Krathing Rai through to North Pattaya)

Water play hours: 12pm to 10pm

Far left lane: designated water truck zone

Two right lanes: regular vehicles and emergency vehicles only

2. Sawang Fa Road (one-way traffic arrangement)

Hours: 2pm to 11pm

Traffic will be converted to one-way, running from the Sukhumvit Road side toward Nam Chai Junction (Na Kluea Road)

19 April 2026: Pattaya Wan Lai

Water zone details and traffic arrangements

1. Pattaya Beach Road (closed for one day only)

Hours: 12pm to 12am

Road closure runs from Dolphin Roundabout to Wat Chai Mongkol Junction (South Pattaya), turning the full stretch into a water play zone

2. Sukhumvit Road (North Pattaya section through to Four Regions Floating Market)

Far left lane: designated water truck zone

Two right lanes: regular vehicles and emergency vehicles only

3. Important warning — Central Pattaya Tunnel: All vehicles carrying water or participating in water play are strictly prohibited from entering the Central Pattaya underpass tunnel. This applies without exception and is in place to prevent accidents and traffic buildup inside the tunnel.

Concert lineup: Wan Lai Pattaya 2026

17 April 2026

7pm — Tattoo Colour

8pm — Ink Waruntorn

9pm — 4EVE

10pm — Jeff Satur

18 April 2026

6pm — New Country

7pm — Lipta

8pm — Proxie

9pm — THX

10pm — F.HERO

19 April 2026

5.30pm — Maiyarap

6.50pm — Indigo

7pm — Football match analysis by well-known Thai football influencers

8pm — Premier League live broadcast: Everton vs Liverpool

10pm — JoeyBoy

Travel tips for tourists

Plan your route in advance, as the traffic during Wan Lai gets extremely heavy. Using local songthaew (shared taxi trucks) is a practical option that takes the parking headache out of the day entirely. Pack a waterproof bag for your phone and valuables, and wear clothes that dry quickly so you can stay comfortable throughout.

Getting to Pattaya from Bangkok

Pattaya is approximately 149 kilometres from Bangkok. By private car, the drive takes around two hours. The fastest and most straightforward route is Motorway 7.

Public transport options are also available:

Bus (tour bus) — Depart from Ekkamai Bus Terminal or Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal. Buses run throughout the day and the journey takes approximately two and a half hours. Van and minibus — Pick-up points are located at Ekkamai Bus Terminal and the small bus terminal opposite Mo Chit 2 (Chatuchak side). Journey time is similar to that of the tour bus. Train — Eastern Line trains depart from Hua Lamphong Station to Pattaya Station daily. The journey takes approximately three to four hours and is the most budget-friendly option for those who are not in a hurry.