ONE Championship launches lawsuit against Thai boxer over contract dispute

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 16, 2026, 3:18 PM
1,094 1 minute read
ONE Championship launches lawsuit against Thai boxer over contract dispute | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ รถถัง จิตรเมืองนนท์

ONE Championship launched legal action against Thai boxer Rodtang Jitmueangnon over alleged breaches of contract.

In a post published on its Facebook page, ONE Championship Thailand, the promotion said it had started legal proceedings in Thailand, Japan and Singapore against Rodtang, whose real name is 28 year old Tinnakorn Srisawat.

ONE said the action followed multiple alleged contract breaches, including the spread of information that caused misunderstanding and the use of defamatory statements.

The organisation said it had “consistently and sincerely strived to work together with Rodtang” but claimed its attempts had been ignored several times, leading to the legal proceedings.

The dispute is believed to be linked to comments Rodtang made on social media. In a previous livestream, he said his contract with ONE had already expired and that he was reviewing a new deal.

Rodtang Jitmueangnon Thai boxer
Photo via Facebook/ รถถัง จิตรเมืองนนท์

ONE later denied that claim and maintained that Rodtang remained under contract with the promotion. Rodtang also alleged that his signature had been forged on more than 30 contracts with ONE.

He added that his legal team had already confronted a person who allegedly admitted signing documents on his behalf. Rodtang said he signed a contract document in 2022 and had asked to see the contract since then.

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According to Rodtang, he only received the contract document in 2025 and could not understand it because it was written in English.

Thai Rath reported that ONE could seek about US$20 million (641 million baht) in compensation from the Thai boxer.

Thai boxing star clashes with ONE Championship over contract
Photo via Facebook/ รถถัง จิตรเมืองนนท์

Despite the dispute, Rodtang confirmed he will compete in a five-round flyweight kickboxing match against Takeru Segawa on April 29 at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Rodtang continued to post training sessions on social media ahead of the bout. Many fans offered support in the comment section, while others sided with ONE.

Rodtang rose to the spotlight after winning gold at ONE Championship: Dawn of Heroes in 2019, when he challenged for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai world title.

“The Iron Man’s” legacy is anchored by two high-profile wins over former champion Jonathan Haggerty. His record also features dominant performances against a string of top contenders, including Danial “Mini T” Williams, Jacob Smith, Joseph Lasiri, and Edgar Tabares.

Thai boxing star Rodtang and Takeru
Rodtang and Takeru | Photo via Facebook/ รถถัง จิตรเมืองนนท์

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 16, 2026, 3:18 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.