ONE Championship launches lawsuit against Thai boxer over contract dispute

ONE Championship launched legal action against Thai boxer Rodtang Jitmueangnon over alleged breaches of contract.

In a post published on its Facebook page, ONE Championship Thailand, the promotion said it had started legal proceedings in Thailand, Japan and Singapore against Rodtang, whose real name is 28 year old Tinnakorn Srisawat.

ONE said the action followed multiple alleged contract breaches, including the spread of information that caused misunderstanding and the use of defamatory statements.

The organisation said it had “consistently and sincerely strived to work together with Rodtang” but claimed its attempts had been ignored several times, leading to the legal proceedings.

The dispute is believed to be linked to comments Rodtang made on social media. In a previous livestream, he said his contract with ONE had already expired and that he was reviewing a new deal.

ONE later denied that claim and maintained that Rodtang remained under contract with the promotion. Rodtang also alleged that his signature had been forged on more than 30 contracts with ONE.

He added that his legal team had already confronted a person who allegedly admitted signing documents on his behalf. Rodtang said he signed a contract document in 2022 and had asked to see the contract since then.

According to Rodtang, he only received the contract document in 2025 and could not understand it because it was written in English.

Thai Rath reported that ONE could seek about US$20 million (641 million baht) in compensation from the Thai boxer.

Despite the dispute, Rodtang confirmed he will compete in a five-round flyweight kickboxing match against Takeru Segawa on April 29 at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Rodtang continued to post training sessions on social media ahead of the bout. Many fans offered support in the comment section, while others sided with ONE.

Rodtang rose to the spotlight after winning gold at ONE Championship: Dawn of Heroes in 2019, when he challenged for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai world title.

“The Iron Man’s” legacy is anchored by two high-profile wins over former champion Jonathan Haggerty. His record also features dominant performances against a string of top contenders, including Danial “Mini T” Williams, Jacob Smith, Joseph Lasiri, and Edgar Tabares.