Private detained for raping girl in public bathroom near Khao San Road

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 17, 2026, 10:57 AM
358 1 minute read
Private detained for raping girl in public bathroom near Khao San Road | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

The First Army Area detained a private who raped a girl in a public bathroom near Khao San Road during Songkran celebrations.

The brother of the 15 year old victim took her to Chana Songkram Police Station at 1am on April 14 to file a complaint. The family alleged that police refused to take legal action at first and instead suggested negotiations, leading the family to bring the case to the Saimai Survive non-profit organisation.

The victim’s mother told the organisation that her daughter had asked for permission to join friends for Songkran water fights near Khao San Road. Although she was concerned, she allowed her to go and told her to take care.

The girl later called her brother to pick her up at Soi Borommaratchachonnani 12. When he arrived, he found her crying and frightened.

Thai soldier rapes girl near Khao San Road
Photo via ThaiRath

She told him that a man she believed to be a soldier followed her into a public bathroom and raped her. She also said he threatened to kill her if she screamed for help.

According to the girl, the suspect was with a group of about eight friends. She said she believed they were soldiers because she heard them call each other sergeants and lieutenants and saw that they had military-style haircuts.

The girl said the suspect had first asked for her contact details and invited her to his accommodation, but she rejected his advances.

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Saimai Survive then helped the family follow up on the case. Chana Songkram Police Station Superintendent Niphon Nitikarun said officers had identified the rapist and confirmed that he was a private.

Young girl raped near Khao San Road
Photo via ThaiRath

Niphon said the suspect had been detained by the First Army Area and punished under military regulations. He also faces three criminal charges: taking a minor away from parents or guardians, sexually assaulting a minor, and unlawful detention.

Responding to the allegation that police had tried to push the family towards a settlement without legal proceedings, Niphon said no one would protect a wrongdoer. He said the case was serious and that the suspect must face punishment.

Niphon added that multidisciplinary officials would conduct detailed questioning of the girl this afternoon, April 17. The suspect is required to acknowledge the charges at the police station after the questioning is completed.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 17, 2026, 10:57 AM
358 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.