Russian tour guide arrested for working without licence

Tourist police in Phang Nga arrested a Russian national yesterday, May 21, for working illegally as a tour guide while accompanying a group of foreign tourists.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was arrested at the car park of the Phang Nga Wildlife Breeding Station after officials earlier observed him guiding tourists at Suwan Kuha Temple.

According to authorities, temple staff noticed the Russian man providing information and assistance to foreign visitors while escorting them around the site. Officials later alerted tourist police, who intercepted the tour group at the wildlife breeding station.

Police said the suspect was travelling in a van with 10 foreign tourists. During searches of the suspect and the vehicle, officers reportedly found documents related to tour guide duties in his possession.

Investigators later confirmed the Russian national was working for a legally registered travel agency. However, authorities said he did not possess either a valid work permit or a licensed tour guide certificate.

The Department of Tourism stated the suspect was charged under Sections 49 and 86 of the Tourism Business and Tour Guide Act for working as a tour guide without authorisation. The offence carries penalties of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

The Russian national also faces charges related to working without a permit and working in an occupation reserved for Thai nationals.

Authorities added that the travel agency involved may face fines of up to 500,000 baht for allowing tourists to travel without a licensed Thai tour guide.

In a similar case earlier this month, police in Phuket arrested another Russian national accused of illegally leading fishing tours for foreign tourists. Investigators said he admitted promoting and operating the tours through the Telegram application without authorisation.

In January, another Russian tour guide was arrested at a pier in Phuket while escorting tourists onto a boat. Police said he later admitted working illegally and mainly serving Russian visitors.