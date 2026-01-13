Thailand video news | American paraglider crashes into power pole on Koh Larn, British man arrested for traffic island stunt, indecency and yaba use in Phuket

In today’s Thailand video news, Jay brings you key stories from across Thailand and the wider region, ranging from dramatic adventure-sport accidents and record-setting Antarctic skydives to law-enforcement crackdowns and developments in space technology. The lineup includes an American paraglider crashing into a power pole on Koh Larn, Thailand’s flag-raising Antarctic skydiving record, a public indecency case in Phuket, the failed launch of Thailand’s THEOS-2A satellite in India, a Koh Pha Ngan villa party raid involving Israeli nationals, and the arrest of a British man in Phuket for indecent behaviour and drug use.

American Paraglider Crashes into Power Pole on Koh Larn

Strong winds blew an American paraglider off course on Koh Larn, sending him into a high-voltage power pole. He had taken off for a leisure flight, but sudden gusts caused him to lose control mid-air and collide with the structure. Villagers and bystanders saw the impact and called emergency services. Officials cut electricity in the area while rescue teams secured the site and helped remove him safely. The man survived with fractures and abrasions, and doctors transported him to the hospital for treatment. Police and aviation authorities are now reviewing weather conditions, training records, and flight authorisation. The incident highlights the risks of adventure sports in windy coastal areas. Authorities urge tourists to check forecasts, use licensed operators, and follow safety guidelines.

Thai Flag Flies High in Antarctic Skydiving Record

A Thai expedition set a new milestone with a record skydiving jump over Antarctica. The team carried the Thai flag during the high-altitude leap, showcasing national pride and the spirit of exploration. Veteran skydivers and expedition leaders faced freezing temperatures, strong winds, and rough terrain to complete the mission. Planning took months and involved coordination with Antarctic bases, specialised equipment, and strict safety procedures for icy landing zones. After touching down, the group planted the Thai flag and joined scientific and environmental activities before returning safely. Adventure and science communities in Thailand praised the achievement. Organisers say the jump also aimed to raise awareness of climate change in polar regions and to support international research cooperation.

Foreign Man Exposes Himself to Thai Woman in Phuket Car Park

A foreign man shocked a Thai woman in a Phuket car park by exposing himself. She reported that he approached her near her vehicle and acted inappropriately before revealing himself without provocation. Nearby shoppers alerted security and police, who quickly detained him. Investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed CCTV footage to track his movements. Officers are questioning him and expect charges for public indecency and harassment. Authorities remind both residents and tourists that Phuket enforces strict laws against lewd behaviour in public places. The victim received support services. Police are also checking footage for any similar previous incidents and are discussing stronger security patrols in busy car parks.

Thailand’s THEOS‑2A Satellite Launch Fails After Rocket Malfunction in India

Thailand’s space programme faced a setback when the launch of the THEOS-2A Earth-observation satellite failed in India due to a rocket malfunction. The commercial rocket developed a propulsion problem shortly after liftoff, and the mission aborted. The satellite could not be recovered. Thai and Indian space agencies are jointly investigating the cause. The failure disappointed scientists and engineers, as the project took years of planning and cooperation. THEOS-2A was designed to support climate monitoring, disaster forecasting, agriculture, and environmental mapping. Officials say THEOS-2B and other missions will continue as planned, and insurance and contracts may reduce financial losses. The incident underlines the risks of space launches but also shows Thailand’s determination to expand its space capabilities.

Israelis Arrested in Koh Pha Ngan Villa Party Bust

Police raided a villa party on Koh Pha Ngan and arrested several Israeli nationals. Neighbours had reported loud music, suspicious activity, and frequent visitors. Officers entered the property and found partygoers without valid visas, along with pills and other suspected illegal substances. Police took the suspects into custody for questioning under immigration and narcotics laws. Authorities stress that while parties are common on the island, illegal drugs and visa violations will face strict enforcement. Local residents welcomed the operation, saying unregulated villa parties often cause repeated disturbances. Officials say they will continue tighter checks to balance tourism with safety and public order.

British Man Arrested for Traffic Island Stunt, Indecency and Yaba Use in Phuket

Police in Phuket arrested a British man after he performed a dangerous stunt on a traffic island during rush hour. He climbed onto the island, behaved indecently, and disrupted traffic. Motorists stopped and recorded the scene as he created major safety risks for himself and others. Police arrived quickly and detained him. Field tests showed drug influence, and officers found yaba tablets during a search. He now faces charges for public indecency, drug possession, and obstructing traffic. The case spread rapidly on social media, with many users criticising his behaviour. Authorities repeated their zero-tolerance stance on drugs and reckless public acts.

