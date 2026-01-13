Egyptian man arrested for illegally working as barber in Phuket

Published: January 13, 2026, 11:04 AM
Egyptian man arrested for illegally working as barber in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Key insights from the news

  • An Egyptian man, Ebrahem, was arrested in Phuket for illegally working as a barber, a profession restricted to Thai nationals, after a local complaint led police to his shop.
  • Ebrahem, who had lived in Phuket for over 10 years, admitted to owning the barbershop for two years and was caught while giving a haircut to a foreign customer.
  • He faces charges under the Foreigners’ Working Management Act, which may result in fines between 5,000 to 50,000 baht, deportation, and a two-year work permit ban.
  • This arrest is part of a broader crackdown on illegal foreign employment in Thailand, with previous incidents involving multiple foreign nationals in similar occupations.

Police arrested an Egyptian man in Phuket yesterday, January 12, for illegally working as a barber after he was caught providing services to a foreign customer.

Officers from Patong Police Station acted on a complaint from a local resident who reported that a foreign national was operating a barbershop on Phang Mueang Sai Kor Road in the Patong sub-district of Kathu district. Under Thai law, barbering is a protected occupation reserved exclusively for Thai nationals.

Police raided the shop yesterday and found a 34 year old Egyptian national, identified only as Ebrahem, in the middle of giving a haircut to a foreign customer. During questioning, Ebrahem admitted that he was the owner of the barbershop.

According to police, Ebrahem told officers that he had been living in Phuket for more than 10 years, but had only started operating the barbershop around two years ago.

Illegal barber Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The Egyptian man was charged under Section 7 of the Foreigners’ Working Management Act for working illegally in a restricted occupation. The offence carries penalties including a fine ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 baht, deportation, and a two-year ban on applying for a Thai work permit.

Authorities said the arrest was part of ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal employment by foreign nationals in occupations reserved for Thais.

barbershop
Photo by Luis Quintero via Canva

In a similar crackdown reported in Bangkok in October last year, police raided a barbershop in the Sukhumvit area and arrested eight foreign suspects for illegal business operations and drug-related offences. The shop was reportedly being used as a front for drug sales.

Related Articles

In September last year, a Burmese man was arrested for working illegally as a barber on Koh Pha Ngan, where he reportedly earned nearly 50,000 baht per month. Police also found that he had entered and remained in Thailand without permission.

Illegal tour guide Thailand
Photo by Drs Producoes via Canva

Another salon raid in August last year led to the arrest of seven Chinese nationals working as barbers in Bangkok, while a separate crackdown in January resulted in four South Korean nationals being arrested for working illegally as hairdressers.

Authorities also uncovered foreigners working illegally in other restricted professions, including tour guides, construction workers, and teachers. Some were found running businesses without proper licences or using Thai nominees to operate businesses prohibited to foreign ownership.

Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Published: January 13, 2026, 11:04 AM
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.