American paraglider crash into power pole on Koh Lan

Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 12, 2026, 5:56 PM
Photo via Thairath

Key insights from the news

  • An American paraglider, identified as 55-year-old Michael, crashed into a high-voltage electricity pole on Koh Lan, causing a temporary island-wide power outage.
  • The incident occurred around 2:30 PM near Tawaen Beach, where Michael became suspended head-down from the pole, entangled in his paragliding gear.
  • Rescue workers faced challenges due to electric shock risks and coordinated with electricity officials to shut down power for a safe rescue, which took nearly an hour.
  • Michael sustained minor injuries, including leg abrasions and possible electric shock burns, and was taken to Koh Lan Hospital for treatment; police are investigating the incident further.

An American paraglider was rescued this afternoon, January 12, after crashing into a high-voltage electricity pole on Koh Lan, prompting a temporary island-wide power outage as rescue workers brought him down.

The incident occurred around 2.30pm near Tawaen Beach in Moo 7, Na Kluea subdistrict, Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation and officers from Pattaya City Police Station were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders found an American man, later identified as 55 year old Michael, suspended in mid-air from a high-voltage pole over 10 metres tall.

Michael was still strapped into his paragliding gear, with the parachute and cords entangled around the top of the structure, leaving him hanging head-down and calling for help.

The rescue operation proved challenging due to the risk of electric shock. Workers were forced to coordinate with electricity officials to shut down power on the island, cutting electricity to the entire area in order to carry out the rescue safely.

Thairath reported that after nearly an hour of work, the man was successfully brought down from the pole.

Rescue workers reported that the man sustained minor injuries, including abrasions on both legs and burn wounds believed to have been caused by electric shock. He was transported to Koh Lan Hospital for initial treatment.

According to police, the man holds a valid licence from the Royal Aeronautic Sports Association of Thailand and had launched from a mountaintop on Koh Lan, descending towards Tawaen Beach as part of a paragliding activity.

The accident occurred when he miscalculated his descent and collided with the power pole. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

In similar news, a foreigner and his Thai wife allegedly took over a public viewpoint in Phuket for their paragliding business and chased away Thai tourists who were visiting the popular attraction.

 

