Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Pha Ngan drug bust

Police in Surat Thani arrested three Israeli tourists and their alleged drug supplier yesterday, January 11, on Koh Pha Ngan after complaints about a noisy late‑night party led officers to uncover illegal drugs at a rented villa.

The arrests took place on Sunday at a luxury villa on Koh Pha Ngan, after tourist police received reports of loud music and late‑night activity at the villa. Officers who raided the room found a 33 year old Israeli man and two Israeli women, aged 23 and 24, inside the accommodation.

During the search, police seized several types of illicit substances, including 3.32 grammes of cocaine, 28.99 grammes of ketamine, and 0.86 grammes of powdered ecstasy. Officers also found 29 vape devices at the scene.

According to police, the three suspects admitted they had purchased the drugs from a fellow Israeli national living on the island. Bangkok Post reported that they allegedly contacted the supplier through WhatsApp to arrange the transaction.

Police later tracked down the alleged supplier, a 48 year old Israeli man, and arrested him at a separate house on the island.

A search of the property uncovered a larger quantity of drugs, including 33.36 grammes of cocaine, 16.07 grammes of ketamine, and 23 ecstasy pills, along with an additional 10.39 grammes of ecstasy packaged in small plastic bags. Officers also seized 79,000 baht in cash from the house.

All four suspects were taken to Koh Pha Ngan police station for questioning. The three tourists were charged with possession of illegal drugs, while the alleged supplier faces charges related to both possession and distribution.

Police said investigations are continuing, and further legal proceedings will follow under Thai narcotics laws.

In similar news, Thai officials and Israeli officials met in Phuket to address growing concerns over misconduct by Israeli tourists in popular destinations across Thailand. The talks focused on the increasing complaints regarding inappropriate conduct by Israeli travellers, particularly in tourist hotspots such as Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, Phuket and Pai.