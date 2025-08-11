Thailand video news | Bangkok gallery censors exhibition under Beijing pressure, Tourist deceived and robbed by duo in Pattaya hotel room

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay report on a range of stories from across the country, from cultural controversies to high-profile crime cases. This edition covers the Bangkok Arts and Cultural Centre’s censorship of an exhibition after alleged Chinese embassy pressure, a corruption scandal surrounding Thailand’s submarine purchase from China, and a series of violent and deceptive incidents in Pattaya, including assaults, robberies, and a dramatic high-rise rescue. The programme also features Thailand’s appointment of former Miss Thailand Panadda Wongphudee to lead efforts against Cambodian “fake news” amid lingering border tensions.

One of Thailand’s premier art venues—the Bangkok Arts and Cultural Centre—pulled or altered works from an exhibit titled Constellation of Complicity: Visualising the Global Machinery of Authoritarian Solidarity, following pressure from the Chinese embassy, relayed through Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bangkok’s Metropolitan Administration. Pieces by Tibetan, Hong Kong, and Uyghur artists were edited to obscure place names and even the artists’ names; multimedia installations, flags, and critical imagery were removed entirely. Co‑curator Sai, a Myanmar artist, called the censorship “tragically ironic” for an exhibit about authoritarian regimes, warning that Thailand’s historic role as a refuge for dissenters is now at risk.

Allegations of corruption have erupted over Thailand’s acquisition of a Yuan-class S26T submarine from China, featuring accusations involving a mysterious civilian figure known only as “Bor”. Opposition MP Rangsiman Rome highlighted concerns over the decision to switch from a certified German MTU396 engine to an uncertified Chinese CHD620, suggesting possible kickbacks kept the deal alive despite safety and efficacy issues. The 13.5-billion‑baht contract is already half paid, yet delivery is delayed, adding to criticism of Thai procurement transparency and raising questions about the deal’s legitimacy under former navy chief Luechai Ruddit.

In Pattaya’s Soi Boonsamphan 15, a friendly snooker game turned unexpectedly violent on the night of August 10 when a disagreement escalated into a brutal assault. Construction contractor Picheth Naruenram, 44, was struck with an iron rod and a rock after leaving the snooker hall, sustaining severe head injuries and heavy bleeding; rescue workers aided him on site before he was rushed to Pattaya Hospital. The incident stemmed from a minor push during the game, but rapidly devolved as several youths ambushed him while he headed toward his vehicle; police are now investigating the shocking escalation.

Shortly after midnight on August 9, Bangladeshi national Mohammad Farhad Hossan, 32, reported being approached by a Thai woman on Pattaya Beach and invited to a hotel under the pretense of company. Once inside, two additional women reportedly assaulted and robbed him of roughly 25,500 baht, comprising SGD800, MYR200, and 4,000 baht. A local motorcycle taxi driver noticed Hossan’s facial scratches and transported him free of charge to Pattaya police, where he filed a complaint with Lieutenant Colonel Sai Jai Khamjulla.

In the early hours of August 8 at about 12:19 am, a 35‑year‑old Chinese man of Korean heritage named Zhang Shuai held Pattaya locals and police in suspense by barricading himself inside a convenience store with a gun. Authorities cordoned off the area and evacuated bystanders; after a tense two‑hour negotiation aided by an interpreter, Zhang emerged surrendering peacefully. Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo later noted inconsistencies in the suspect’s statements and confirmed a medical evaluation would be conducted to check for possible substance influence.

On the morning of August 9, an unnamed Australian tourist met a woman on Pattaya Beach who invited him to a hotel with a companion she described as a ladyboy. The tourist allowed both into his room around 3 am, but when he returned from a shower, 7,000 baht was missing from his wallet. The pair had vanished, prompting him to report the theft at Pattaya City Police Station, where authorities began searching for the suspects.

On August 9, around 1 pm, emergency services launched a dramatic rescue operation lasting over 90 minutes to save a distressed 28-year-old Chinese woman perched on the 16th-floor balcony of a luxury Pattaya hotel. The woman—identified with a tomboyish appearance and reportedly struggling with depression—was found blindfolded, tearful, and poised to jump. Rescuers prepared rappel gear and an air cushion below while negotiators engaged her; bystanders were cleared for safety and privacy. Eventually, she was safely brought down, concluding a harrowing ordeal witnessed anxiously by onlookers.

Following violent border clashes that began on July 24 (ceasefire on July 28), Thailand appointed former Miss Thailand Panadda Wongphudee as spokeswoman for a new Ad Hoc Centre tasked with countering what it calls Cambodian “fake news”. Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit justified the pick as strategic—citing her intelligence and public appeal—and quipped confidently that she has “one advantage over Cambodia: she is more beautiful”. Ms. Panadda, a seasoned actress and social activist, pledged to deliver accurate information amid an ongoing narrative battle with Cambodian National Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata.