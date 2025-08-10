Bangladeshi tourist robbed of 25,500 baht by Thai women in Pattaya

In Pattaya, Thailand, on August 9, at approximately 3.20am, 32 year old Bangladeshi national Mohammad Farhad Hossan reported an alleged assault and robbery at the Pattaya City Police Station.

The incident supposedly occurred earlier that day, with Hossan informing Police Lieutenant Colonel Sai Jai Khamjulla, the officer on duty, about the ordeal.

Hossan recounted that at around 12.10am, he was approached while walking along Pattaya Beach by a Thai woman who engaged him in conversation and managed to earn his trust. She later invited him to a hotel room located in Soi Khao Phratamnak 4, mentioning that two friends would join them.

After their arrival, two additional Thai women appeared, and the group allegedly threatened and assaulted Hossan, stealing SGD800 (about 20,000 baht), MYR200 (roughly 1,500 baht), and 4,000 baht, totalling approximately 25,500 baht (US$790).

A local motorcycle taxi driver later provided insights, reporting that he encountered Hossan with noticeable scratch marks on his face. Upon discovering that Hossan had been attacked and robbed by the three women, the driver offered him a ride to the police station free of charge to file a report.

Loading…

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sai Jai Khamjulla documented the case and coordinated with the investigative team to search for evidence and track down the suspects. The police are actively working to capture the perpetrators and ensure they face legal consequences, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, a 29 year old Russian woman was left shaken after a bold bag snatching in central Pattaya on July 29.

Police Lieutenant Anirut Jehroh from Pattaya City Police Station responded to a street robbery report in Soi Chaloem Phrakiat 14, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district.

At the scene, officers found Smirnova CMNPHOBA visibly upset and distressed. She told police that while walking along the roadside to exchange currency, a young man on a motorcycle pulled up beside her, grabbed her shoulder bag, and quickly sped away.