Violent snooker game dispute leaves man hospitalised in Pattaya

In Pattaya, Thailand, at midnight today, August 10, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre was alerted to a violent assault in Soi Boonsamphan 15. Rescue volunteers arrived promptly to assist the injured person.

Upon arrival, they discovered relatives of the victim and rescue workers administering first aid to Picheth Naruenram, a 44 year old construction contractor. Picheth had suffered a severe head injury with significant blood loss. Emergency care was provided on-site before he was transported to Pattaya Hospital for further medical treatment.

Picheth explained that the incident arose from a disagreement while playing snooker with friends in Soi Nongkrabok. An argument erupted with a group of young men at the snooker table, leading him to decide to leave and head home.

However, as he approached his vehicle, two or three youths reportedly followed him and attacked him using iron rods and a rock, resulting in serious injuries.

Phitsanu Thapburi, a 26 year old friend of Picheth, shared that the altercation initially began during the snooker game. A verbal exchange escalated when Picheth allegedly lightly pushed one of the young men in the chest over a game-related argument.

Phitsanu attempted to calm the situation by accompanying Picheth home. However, as they headed towards their motorcycle, the youths ambushed them, assaulting Picheth. Phitsanu managed to escape and, with the help of nearby relatives, contacted rescue services, reported The Pattaya News.

After rescue personnel transported Picheth to the hospital for treatment, his relatives filed a formal complaint at Nongprue Police Station. The police are currently investigating the incident to apprehend those responsible.

