Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 7, 2026, 2:36 PM
Photo by oneclearvision via Canva

  • Taxi drivers in Phuket plan to strike on January 15, demanding government action against illegal app-based drivers operating without registration.
  • They claim many ride-hailing drivers are not complying with regulations requiring vehicle registration as public transport and valid driving licenses.
  • Conflicts between traditional and app-based drivers have persisted, with accusations of passenger theft and confrontations, despite clearer regulations.
  • Public opinion is divided, with some supporting traditional drivers for enforcing laws and others suggesting a strike may boost demand for ride-hailing services.

Taxi drivers in Phuket threatened to stage a strike on January 15, demanding government action against illegal taxi drivers who operate without official registration, especially ones on ride-hailing applications.

The local news Facebook page Phuket Andaman News reported today, January 7, that a group of taxi drivers in the province is planning to protest and has asked the media to help convey its concerns to the public and relevant authorities.

The group claims that a number of drivers providing services through ride-hailing applications are operating illegally by failing to comply with regulations set by the Land Transport Department.

Under current regulations, all public transport drivers, including those using ride-hailing applications, are required to register their vehicles as public transport, change their registration plates from black to yellow, and obtain a valid public transport driving licence.

However, taxi representatives allege that some app-based drivers have not completed these procedures and continue to provide services through the platforms, sparking frustration among traditional taxi drivers who say they have followed the legal process.

Thai taxi in pink colour
Photo by itman__47 via Canva

Conflicts between traditional taxi drivers and app-based drivers have persisted for years, despite the introduction of clearer regulations.

Some traditional drivers accused app-based operators of stealing passengers and blocking access to key pick-up points, with several past incidents escalating into verbal and physical confrontations.

Meanwhile, some members of the public voiced support for ride-hailing services, saying they prefer the transparency offered by applications, which clearly display fares in advance. They contrasted this with complaints that some traditional taxis refuse to use meters and instead demand flat-rate fares.

Following the news of the planned strike, public opinion online was divided. Some netizens sided with traditional taxi drivers, arguing that enforcing the law equally would improve passenger safety and service standards.

App-based taxi Thailand
Photo by LeoPatrizi via Canva

Others challenged the strike threat, saying it would have little impact as passengers could continue using ride-hailing applications. Some added that a strike could even benefit app-based drivers by increasing demand for their services.

As of now, local government officials have not responded to the planned protest or issued any official statement regarding the dispute.

In a related story, tensions flared again this week in Phuket after when an app-based motorcycle taxi rider was attacked by traditional taxi riders in the Patong area. The victim sought justice by sharing the matter with online community, but police have not yet acted on the matter.

