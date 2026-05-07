EV locks itself during charging, traps one year old girl inside

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 7, 2026, 1:41 PM
186 1 minute read
EV locks itself during charging, traps one year old girl inside | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A mother has warned EV drivers after her car locked itself while charging at a station in Kamphaeng Phet at 11pm, leaving her one year and six month old daughter alone inside before a locksmith helped open the car.

The incident was shared online by a Facebook user as a warning to EV drivers who may leave their keys inside while charging.

She said she usually left the key inside when getting out to plug in the charger because the car had never locked itself during charging before.

This time, after she plugged in the charger, the car made a locking sound, and the doors would not open, leaving her daughter locked inside the car alone.

She still had her phone with her and contacted the service centre while also searching for a nearby locksmith on Google Maps. A nearby locksmith accepted the request and came to help.

Locked car
Photo via Freepik

The locksmith opened the vehicle in less than 30 minutes and did not charge her, saying he was willing to help.

She added that she was unsure whether her daughter had touched the lock on the screen or whether the EV locked while charging due to a system issue.

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The woman said the post was intended as a reminder to EV drivers in Thailand not to be careless, adding that she did not want others to experience the same situation or something worse, reported Amarin TV.

Elsewhere, a two year old girl was similarly locked inside an electric vehicle, after her parents stopped at a petrol station in Chon Buri to use the restroom, with rescuers taking more than 20 minutes to open the car.

Police and safety experts warn against leaving children in cars, emphasising the unpredictability of circumstances and the quick escalation of danger.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 7, 2026, 1:41 PM
186 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.