Interpol wanted South Korean man arrested in Pattaya for scam operation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 6, 2026, 2:28 PM
137 1 minute read
Interpol wanted South Korean man arrested in Pattaya for scam operation | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

A South Korean scam suspect wanted under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested at a luxury condominium in Pattaya on his birthday, April 22, during a joint operation involving Thai and South Korean authorities.

Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) yesterday, May 5, released details of the operation, which targeted foreign criminal suspects hiding in Thailand. Among those arrested was a 37 year old South Korean national identified as Sangcheon.

According to the CIB, South Korean investigators linked Sangcheon to a call centre scam network and found him managing money laundering operations for the group.

Police said Sangcheon transferred scam proceeds through the South Korean digital asset platform Bithumb as part of the laundering process.

Investigators also identified him as a key figure responsible for managing mule bank accounts used in the operation and recruiting people to provide accounts for fraudulent transactions.

South Korean scammer arrested in Pattaya condo
Photo via DailyNews

Officials also found that the South Korean scam suspect posed as a government official while targeting victims. He instructed the victims to install fraudulent software on their mobile phones before being persuaded to transfer money to accounts falsely presented as belonging to the National Security office.

According to investigators, Sangcheon reportedly stole more than 342 million won, or approximately 9 million baht, from victims in August last year alone.

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The evidence gathered by South Korean officials led to the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice, while cooperation was later requested from Thailand’s Anti-Cyber Scam Centre after investigators discovered the suspect was hiding in Thailand.

Thai police tracked Sangcheon to Pattaya, where he was reportedly living in a luxury condominium while posing as a tourist.

South Korean man arrested for scam operation in Pattaya
Photo via Naewna

Investigators said the suspect rented the accommodation using the identity of a Thai national in an attempt to avoid detection.

After gathering additional evidence, officers planned a raid at the property and carried out the operation on April 22, which coincided with Sangcheon’s birthday.

Channel 7 reported that the suspect was arrested in the condominium lobby before being taken to Mueang Pattaya Police Station for questioning.

Police later discovered that Sangcheon had overstayed his visa in Thailand. Authorities said he would first face legal proceedings related to immigration offences in Thailand before being extradited to South Korea to face charges linked to the scam operation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 6, 2026, 2:28 PM
137 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.