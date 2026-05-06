Ubon Ratchathani man dies from rabies after puppy scratch

A man from Ubon Ratchathani died from rabies after he was scratched by a Siberian Husky puppy, prompting livestock officials to vaccinate more than 600 dogs and cats within a 5 kilometre radius of the outbreak site.

The story was shared today, May 6, by Dr Worapol Charoenporn through the Facebook page สุขภาพดีไปกับหมอวรพล, after he spoke with the deputy governor of Ubon Ratchathani.

The 47 year old man was reportedly healthy before playing with the puppy, which scratched him on the body. He later developed abnormal symptoms and was confirmed to have rabies before his death.

Dr Worapol warned that rabies is not carried only by stray dogs. All mammals can carry the virus, including dogs, cats, cows, buffaloes, squirrels, rabbits, bats and rats.

Rabies can be prevented, but once symptoms appear, the disease is fatal. People exposed to risk should go to the hospital immediately for treatment.

Risk exposure includes animal scratches or bites that cause bleeding, or animal saliva entering the eyes, nose, mouth or open wounds.

Ubon Ratchathani livestock chief Suphot Roschan sent animal health officials and veterinarians to Ban Na Chai village in Huai Fai Phatthana subdistrict, Trakan Phuet Phon district, after the rabies case was confirmed.

Teams vaccinated animals in the outbreak area and within a 5-kilometre radius, covering four nearby villages: Ban Ari Phatthana, Ban Hua Don, Ban Non Sawang and Ban Po Khi Tun. A total of 612 animals were vaccinated, including 511 dogs and 101 cats.

Livestock officials also informed residents about essential prevention tips for rabies and asked them to monitor mammals closely for at least six months.

They added that anyone who sees an animal showing possible rabies symptoms should immediately notify district livestock officials or community leaders.

In similar news, previously in January, a British volunteer in Phuket, Vinnie Modell, who founded the Rescue Team Volunteers Phuket, is urging tourists to exercise caution around local monkeys due to risks of injury and potential rabies transmission from bites.