Ubon Ratchathani man dies from rabies after puppy scratch

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 6, 2026, 3:56 PM
107 1 minute read
Ubon Ratchathani man dies from rabies after puppy scratch | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Andriyko Podilnyk on Unsplash

A man from Ubon Ratchathani died from rabies after he was scratched by a Siberian Husky puppy, prompting livestock officials to vaccinate more than 600 dogs and cats within a 5 kilometre radius of the outbreak site.

The story was shared today, May 6, by Dr Worapol Charoenporn through the Facebook page สุขภาพดีไปกับหมอวรพล, after he spoke with the deputy governor of Ubon Ratchathani.

The 47 year old man was reportedly healthy before playing with the puppy, which scratched him on the body. He later developed abnormal symptoms and was confirmed to have rabies before his death.

Dr Worapol warned that rabies is not carried only by stray dogs. All mammals can carry the virus, including dogs, cats, cows, buffaloes, squirrels, rabbits, bats and rats.

A doctor shared a rabies warning after a 47 year old man in Ubon Ratchathani died following a Siberian Husky puppy scratch.
Photo via Freepik

Rabies can be prevented, but once symptoms appear, the disease is fatal. People exposed to risk should go to the hospital immediately for treatment.

Risk exposure includes animal scratches or bites that cause bleeding, or animal saliva entering the eyes, nose, mouth or open wounds.

Ubon Ratchathani livestock chief Suphot Roschan sent animal health officials and veterinarians to Ban Na Chai village in Huai Fai Phatthana subdistrict, Trakan Phuet Phon district, after the rabies case was confirmed.

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Teams vaccinated animals in the outbreak area and within a 5-kilometre radius, covering four nearby villages: Ban Ari Phatthana, Ban Hua Don, Ban Non Sawang and Ban Po Khi Tun. A total of 612 animals were vaccinated, including 511 dogs and 101 cats.

Livestock officials also informed residents about essential prevention tips for rabies and asked them to monitor mammals closely for at least six months.

They added that anyone who sees an animal showing possible rabies symptoms should immediately notify district livestock officials or community leaders.

In similar news, previously in January, a British volunteer in Phuket, Vinnie Modell, who founded the Rescue Team Volunteers Phuket, is urging tourists to exercise caution around local monkeys due to risks of injury and potential rabies transmission from bites.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 6, 2026, 3:56 PM
107 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.