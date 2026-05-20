Swede surrenders after attacking Indian hotel owner in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 20, 2026, 4:40 PM
232 1 minute read
Swede surrenders after attacking Indian hotel owner in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A Swedish man surrendered to Phuket police yesterday, May 19, after assaulting an Indian man outside a hotel in Patong following a dispute over missing money.

Footage of the incident was shared by the Newshawk Phuket Facebook page yesterday, but the incident reportedly took place on Monday, May 18, outside the Patong Platinum Hotel. The suspect was identified as a Swedish national, while some local media outlets identified the Indian victim as the hotel owner.

The video showed the Swedish man arguing with an Indian man inside the hotel lobby. During the confrontation, the Indian man picked up a chair and appeared to threaten him, prompting the Swedish national to leave the building.

Swedish confronts Indian in Phuket hotel
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

The Swedish man later returned to the front of the hotel and confronted another Indian man wearing a white shirt. The footage appeared to show the Swedish man slapping the Indian man before running away again.

Khao Phuket later reported that the Indian victim, identified as 42 year old Bahrat Kumawat, filed a complaint at Patong Police Station on the day of the incident.

Kumawat identified the Swedish attacker as a guest of the hotel. He also showed injuries to local media, including wounds to his head and left arm.

Swedish man attacks Indian national in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

According to Frank Patong Facebook page, the Swede later contacted local media after seeing reports about the incident and arranged to surrender at the police station.

Related Articles

The Swedish man admitted to the assault and apologised to the public for his actions. However, he claimed the confrontation began after a hotel employee stole 6,000 baht from him.

The assailant said he sought assistance from hotel staff and the Indian man, but was instead insulted. Reports did not specify the nature of the alleged insults.

Indian man injured in assault by Swedish national
Photo via Khao Phuket

The Facebook page reported that Kumawat intended to pursue legal action, while the Swedish man also filed a counter-complaint accusing hotel staff of theft.

Police reportedly accepted both complaints and arranged another meeting between the parties, expected to take place today, May 20. Further details regarding any settlement or legal action have not yet been released.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya’s tourism business association backs visa-free stay cut | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya’s tourism business association backs visa-free stay cut

23 minutes ago
Swede surrenders after attacking Indian hotel owner in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Swede surrenders after attacking Indian hotel owner in Phuket

1 hour ago
Homesick conscripts flee camp, steal motorcycle, fail drug test | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Homesick conscripts flee camp, steal motorcycle, fail drug test

1 hour ago
Chinese woman arrested for illegally working as land broker | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman arrested for illegally working as land broker

2 hours ago
Koh Larn diving trip safety questioned after tourists left in storm | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Larn diving trip safety questioned after tourists left in storm

3 hours ago
Dutch tourist found dead after kayak accident off Railay Beach | Thaiger Krabi News

Dutch tourist found dead after kayak accident off Railay Beach

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 2026 GDP outlook firms up on private investment surge | Thaiger Business News

Thailand’s 2026 GDP outlook firms up on private investment surge

4 hours ago
Kanchanaburi man killed after car crashes into wild elephants | Thaiger Thailand News

Kanchanaburi man killed after car crashes into wild elephants

5 hours ago
Songkhla school director killed in hostage incident receives royal honour | Thaiger Thailand News

Songkhla school director killed in hostage incident receives royal honour

6 hours ago
Singha removes senior family figure over sexual assault allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha removes senior family figure over sexual assault allegations

6 hours ago
Environment minister apologises after tense exchange with journalist | Thaiger Politics News

Environment minister apologises after tense exchange with journalist

8 hours ago
May 20 forecast warns of heavy rain across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 20 forecast warns of heavy rain across Thailand

8 hours ago
Russian man arrested with large drug haul on Phuket-Pattaya bus | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested with large drug haul on Phuket-Pattaya bus

24 hours ago
Two Chinese suspects detained in Chon Buri &#8216;zombie&#8217; drug lab raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Chinese suspects detained in Chon Buri ‘zombie’ drug lab raid

1 day ago
5 police and 1 civilian try to extort Chinese national at 300,000 baht each | Thaiger Thailand News

5 police and 1 civilian try to extort Chinese national at 300,000 baht each

1 day ago
Thai Cabinet officially ends 60-day visa-free scheme | Thaiger Visa Information

Thai Cabinet officially ends 60-day visa-free scheme

1 day ago
Ministry of Transport to cancel trains to inner Bangkok to improve road safety | Thaiger Bangkok News

Ministry of Transport to cancel trains to inner Bangkok to improve road safety

1 day ago
Chinese, Pakistani nationals found packed in Sa Kaeo pickup | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese, Pakistani nationals found packed in Sa Kaeo pickup

1 day ago
Chon Buri woman reports drugging and raping by bar worker | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri woman reports drugging and raping by bar worker

1 day ago
Bangkok delivery rider struck by train near recent fatal collision scene | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok delivery rider struck by train near recent fatal collision scene

1 day ago
Thailand rethinks spending 1.7 billion baht on World Cup broadcast rights | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand rethinks spending 1.7 billion baht on World Cup broadcast rights

1 day ago
2 men attack woman with durian peel during exercise in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Central Thailand News

2 men attack woman with durian peel during exercise in Chachoengsao

1 day ago
Thai teen finds American man&#8217;s body hanging over Pattaya condo balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai teen finds American man’s body hanging over Pattaya condo balcony

1 day ago
Railway officials temporarily released after deadly collision in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Railway officials temporarily released after deadly collision in Bangkok

1 day ago
Watch out for fake Suvarnabhumi Fast Track services, officials say | Thaiger Thailand News

Watch out for fake Suvarnabhumi Fast Track services, officials say

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 20, 2026, 4:40 PM
232 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.