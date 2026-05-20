Swede surrenders after attacking Indian hotel owner in Phuket

A Swedish man surrendered to Phuket police yesterday, May 19, after assaulting an Indian man outside a hotel in Patong following a dispute over missing money.

Footage of the incident was shared by the Newshawk Phuket Facebook page yesterday, but the incident reportedly took place on Monday, May 18, outside the Patong Platinum Hotel. The suspect was identified as a Swedish national, while some local media outlets identified the Indian victim as the hotel owner.

The video showed the Swedish man arguing with an Indian man inside the hotel lobby. During the confrontation, the Indian man picked up a chair and appeared to threaten him, prompting the Swedish national to leave the building.

The Swedish man later returned to the front of the hotel and confronted another Indian man wearing a white shirt. The footage appeared to show the Swedish man slapping the Indian man before running away again.

Khao Phuket later reported that the Indian victim, identified as 42 year old Bahrat Kumawat, filed a complaint at Patong Police Station on the day of the incident.

Kumawat identified the Swedish attacker as a guest of the hotel. He also showed injuries to local media, including wounds to his head and left arm.

According to Frank Patong Facebook page, the Swede later contacted local media after seeing reports about the incident and arranged to surrender at the police station.

The Swedish man admitted to the assault and apologised to the public for his actions. However, he claimed the confrontation began after a hotel employee stole 6,000 baht from him.

The assailant said he sought assistance from hotel staff and the Indian man, but was instead insulted. Reports did not specify the nature of the alleged insults.

The Facebook page reported that Kumawat intended to pursue legal action, while the Swedish man also filed a counter-complaint accusing hotel staff of theft.

Police reportedly accepted both complaints and arranged another meeting between the parties, expected to take place today, May 20. Further details regarding any settlement or legal action have not yet been released.