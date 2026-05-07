Thai driver, Chinese nationals caught in Sa Kaeo after 70km chase

A suspected smuggling operation was exposed in Sa Kaeo yesterday, May 6, after police arrested a Thai pickup driver following a 70-kilometre chase through Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao and Sa Kaeo, with six Chinese nationals found inside the vehicle.

The pursuit began after highway police received a tip-off that Chinese nationals were being transported from the Sa Kaeo border to Bangkok.

Officers later spotted a grey Toyota pickup on Highway 359 in Si Maha Phot district, Prachin Buri, during the early hours of yesterday.

When police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated towards Chachoengsao before turning back towards Sa Kaeo. After a police chase of more than 70 kilometres across three provinces, police intercepted the pickup in Tha Kasem subdistrict, Mueang district, Sa Kaeo.

Inside the pickup, police found the Thai driver, 36 year old Sutat, with six Chinese passengers inside.

Khaosod reported that checks conducted through an interpreter found one passenger had overstayed by 957 days. The other five had entered Thailand illegally and had no passports.

Sutat admitted he had borrowed the pickup from a friend and was being paid 5,000 baht per trip to take the Chinese nationals from Nong Sang subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo, to Bangkok.

Police charged Sutat with helping foreign nationals who had illegally entered Thailand to evade arrest by providing shelter or concealment.

The six Chinese nationals were charged with entering and staying in Thailand without permission. All suspects were handed to Mueang Sa Kaeo Police Station for legal proceedings.

Similarly, police arrested a group accused of smuggling Chinese nationals into Bangkok for work after stopping two vehicles near the Tak border.

Seven Chinese nationals were found inside, five of whom had entered Thailand illegally, while two had valid entry documents.