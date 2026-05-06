Pattaya teens arrested over stabbing, robbery of Australian tourist

Two teenagers were arrested last night, May 5, in a Pattaya theft and assault case after an Australian tourist was allegedly stabbed with scissors and robbed of AU$6,000 (about 140,000 baht) in a room in South Pattaya.

Pattaya police and Tourist Police arrested the two transgender suspects, aged 17 and 16, at 8.16pm. Officers seized scissors and an amount of cash as evidence.

The case followed a complaint by 45 year old Alikosh, an Australian tourist, who told police he had invited two transgender people to his room late on May 4, believing they were women.

After learning they were transgender, an argument broke out. The victim told police he was pushed into the bathroom before one suspect used scissors to stab him on the right side of his chest.

The pair then allegedly stole AU$6,000 before leaving. The tourist later received medical treatment and filed a complaint with Pattaya Police Station.

Police reviewed evidence and found the suspects were staying at a condominium not far from the scene. Officers tracked them down and arrested both teenagers there.

The Pattaya News reported that the suspects confessed to the offence and were charged with joint robbery at night using a weapon, involving two or more people. They were taken to Pattaya Police Station for legal proceedings.

Police noted that the incident raised concerns about tourist safety, particularly as some cases happen inside private rooms where prevention is more difficult. They ensured that they would continue working to investigate complaints and arrest suspects quickly.

Similarly, a transgender massage worker surrendered to police in Pattaya after a Japanese tourist reported being robbed and assaulted inside a hotel room. The suspect arrived at Pattaya City Police Station and returned 9,000 baht, allegedly taken from the victim’s hotel room.