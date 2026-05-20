Homesick conscripts flee camp, steal motorcycle, fail drug test

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 20, 2026, 4:34 PM
204 2 minutes read
Homesick conscripts flee camp, steal motorcycle, fail drug test | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Two reportedly homesick conscripts who had been in training for just 18 days were arrested yesterday, May 19, after allegedly fleeing a military camp in Udon Thani and stealing a woman’s motorcycle.

The theft happened at about 6.10pm on May 17 in Non Sung subdistrict, Mueang district. The 22 year old woman had parked the motorcycle with the key left inside before two men, reportedly dressed in military uniforms, rode away on it.

CCTV footage reportedly showed the pair taking the motorcycle and fleeing towards central Udon Thani. The victim ran after them and called for help, but could not catch them before filing a police complaint.

Police say two Udon Thani conscripts cited homesickness after fleeing camp and allegedly stealing a woman’s motorcycle.
Photo via Khaosod

Military trainers later found the pair at a home in Fao Rai district, Nong Khai province, after police contacted their supervisors.

Officers recovered the motorcycle, a Vespa reportedly worth 181,900 baht, and seized a pink bicycle the pair allegedly borrowed after leaving the camp and left about 15 metres from the theft scene.

The two men, aged 22 and 20, reportedly admitted to escaping from the camp by climbing over a rear fence. They told police they had volunteered for military service and had been in training for only 18 days before leaving because they missed home.

Police say two Udon Thani conscripts cited homesickness after fleeing camp and allegedly stealing a woman’s motorcycle.
Photo via Khaosod

They said they first planned to travel to the older suspect’s home before changing plans and heading to the younger suspect’s home in Nong Khai. They claimed they waited for a bus for more than an hour, but none arrived.

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Police said the older suspect then saw the motorcycle parked with the key still inside and rode away with the younger suspect. The pair allegedly drove the motorcycle to Nong Khai, where military officers and trainers detained them the following morning.

The suspects reportedly apologised to the victim and said they had not intended to steal the motorcycle permanently. They claimed they planned to return it later.

Police say two Udon Thani conscripts cited homesickness after fleeing camp and allegedly stealing a woman’s motorcycle.
Photo via Khaosod

Khaosod reported that they also admitted to taking two methamphetamine pills each before being detained. Police later tested their urine, with both results coming back positive.

The pair were charged with theft using a vehicle to facilitate the crime and illegal use of a Category 1 narcotic.

In similar news, the Royal Thai Army admitted that eight soldiers physically assaulted three conscripts at Sura Dham Pithak Military Camp in Nakhon Ratchasima, resulting in one conscript being beaten to death.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 20, 2026, 4:34 PM
204 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.