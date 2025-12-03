Dumbhead dispute: Miss Universe 2025 winner faces defamation complaint from Thai organiser

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 3, 2025, 5:46 PM
73 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ Miss Universe

A Thai beauty pageant organiser filed a defamation complaint against the newly crowned Miss Universe 2025, Fatima Bosch, after she publicly claimed he called her a “dumbhead”.

The dispute between the president of the Miss Universe 2025 organising committee, Nawat Itsaragrisil, and the Mexican beauty queen, Bosch, began on November 4 during a pre-pageant event in Bangkok.

The conflict first erupted after Nawat accused Bosch of refusing to post sponsor-related content on her social media accounts as required by the Thai organiser. Bosch attempted to explain her position, but Nawat reportedly told her to stop talking and only listen to him, prompting her to leave the venue in tears.

Bosch later told reporters that Nawat insulted her by calling her a dumbhead. Nawat later apologised to all contestants and the public for his heated behaviour, but he firmly denied using the insulting word.

Despite the drama and rumour about a fixed competition, Bosch went on to win the crown, becoming the fourth Mexican woman to hold the Miss Universe title.

Thai Miss Universe 2025 organiser complains winner for defamation
Photo via Facebook/ Miss Universe

However, the controversy did not end with the pageant. The official Facebook page of Miss Universe Thailand announced today, December 3, that the Miss Grand International Company, led by Nawat, launched legal action against Bosch.

According to the announcement, Nawat filed a police complaint on November 12, accusing Bosch of spreading false information that damaged his reputation.

The company said Bosch continued to give interviews repeating the dumbhead story even after she was informed that Nawat had never used the term. She also allegedly failed to issue an apology or correct the statement.

Nawat sues FAtima Bosch for damaging his reputation
Photo via Facebook/ Miss Universe

Miss Grand International clarified that Nawat’s actual words during the dispute were…

“If you follow the order from your national director, you’re damage. If you not, you can do it. I very happy and the good report will go to organise…”

The company warned that additional legal action will be taken if further defamatory statements emerge. It also urged media outlets to avoid repeating false claims to prevent facing legal consequences under defamation laws.

Fatima Bosch faces defamation accusation
Photo via Facebook/ Miss Universe

