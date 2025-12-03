Thai illegal worker in South Korea seeks help after losing fingers while working

A Thai illegal worker in South Korea sought help from a migrant support centre after losing two fingers in a workplace accident, but is still receiving no compensation.

Farida “Aum” Ma, a volunteer who provides assistance to Thai workers in South Korea, shared the man’s case on Facebook yesterday, December 2, posting photos showing that his middle and ring fingers were severed while on duty. In her caption, she wrote…

“The weather is freezing, and he has to endure both pain and stress. His employer is heartless, forcing him to continue working even though his wounds haven’t healed. When asked about compensation, the employer kept avoiding the question and claimed no payout was issued.”

Aum later spoke to ThaiRath, explaining that she regularly helps Thai workers abroad, particularly illegal migrants, also known as Phee Noi or little ghost. They lack knowledge about their rights or how to contact authorities.

In this recent case, the victim, a native of Udon Thani, travelled to South Korea about five to six months ago to work illegally at a chicken farm in Pocheon. His fingers were cut off while operating an egg-sorting machine.

Aum stressed that all employees in South Korea, whether legal or illegal, are entitled to accident compensation because companies are required by law to insure their workers.

According to Aum, the man’s girlfriend contacted her for help, revealing that the South Korean employer allegedly pressured him into signing documents confirming that his treatment was complete.

The employer reportedly claimed the compensation would be paid once the paperwork was processed, but the money never arrived. The man suspected his employer may have taken the insurance payout for himself.

The man left Pocheon after his condition improved and did not dare to pursue legal action due to his illegal status.

Aum said she is continuing to follow the case closely, adding that the employer is legally responsible for covering medical costs and compensation for workplace accidents regardless of the worker’s immigration status.

Aum noted that many Thai migrants seek her help with medical bills because illegal workers are not covered under South Korea’s health system. However, she said Thai assistance centres abroad can still support them.

She added that the insurance system for migrant workers in South Korea is similar to Thailand’s Social Security Fund, but workers pay only 10,000 won per month, around 218 baht.