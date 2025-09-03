Thailand video news “Nan River Reaches Highest Level in 14 Years, Flooding Reported”, Gen-X Business Leader Tops Poll as Thailand’s Preferred Prime Minister, Thaksin backs Prayut”

Thailand’s week has been marked by sharp contrasts—plans for a VAT hike to ease fiscal pressures, polls showing rising support for a Gen-X business leader as prime minister, and the Nan River’s worst flooding in 14 years. Meanwhile, violent clashes, sexual assault allegations in the film industry, and outrage over flag disrespect stirred public debate. Adding to the drama, a British mother’s deportation and an ex-MP’s bizarre naked dance vow after a PM’s ouster kept the nation’s spotlight on both political and social turbulence.

“Thailand Plans VAT Increase to Raise 600 Billion Baht”

Thailand’s caretaker finance minister, Pichai Chunhavajira, says the country needs to raise an additional 600 billion baht in tax revenue, noting that current levels fall short compared to similar economies. The standard VAT rate is legally 10%, but it’s currently set at 7% and due to expire in September—prompting discussions on increasing it. Any decision will weigh economic conditions and international pressures, including U.S. tariffs that currently favor Thai exports. Additional revenue would be used to reduce public debt, support small businesses, and help shrink the budget deficit to below 3% of GDP, possibly without cutting spending by instead securitizing state assets and boosting investment.

 

“Gen-X Business Leader Tops Poll as Thailand’s Preferred Prime Minister, Thaksin backs Prayut”

A recent Nida Poll of over 1,300 voters shows a strong preference—nearly one-third—for a prime minister from the business elite, specifically a Gen-X entrepreneur. Some 65.6% favor a Generation X leader over younger or older candidates. Voters also showed openness to fresh political parties, with a significant portion signaling willingness to support newer options both in constituency and party-list elections. Meanwhile, Thailand’s political index has dropped, reaching a 20-month low amid rising social and economic tensions.

“Nan River Reaches Highest Level in 14 Years, Flooding Reported”

The Nan River in Phitsanulok has surged to its highest level since the devastating floods 14 years ago, prompting flooding in numerous households. Heavy rain across northern Thailand continues to strain local infrastructure, raising alarms among authorities and residents. The rising water levels serve as a stark reminder of past disasters and the need for vigilant flood management. Many affected communities are already grappling with water encroaching on homes and roads, creating a sense of urgency to mobilize relief and adaptation measures.

 

“Chon Buri Boat Driver Paints Rival Green, Then Attacks Him”

A violent clash at a pier in Chon Buri turned horrific when one boat driver flung green paint on a rival before assaulting him with a crowbar—nearly severing the victim’s right ear. The lifeless dispute apparently stemmed from an earlier collision incident, with the attacker accusing the other of wielding mafia-like influence over dock operations. Fortunately, the victim survived, receiving emergency treatment at a nearby hospital and later providing a statement to police. Authorities arrested the alleged attacker, who could be prosecuted under criminal laws covering assault resulting in injury.

 

“Film Director Accused of Sexual Assaulting Two Actresses During ‘Workshop'”

Two freelance actresses have filed accusations against a Thai film director who allegedly used a so-called “love-scene workshop” as a ruse to sexually assault them. The victims—one aged 32 and another just 16—say the director asked them to close their eyes and imagine intimate thoughts, then proceeded to touch and kiss them inappropriately during the session. A timely knock by a film crew member allowed the younger victim to escape, and the older actress subsequently went to the police with support from a social media influencer. The allegations echo previous claims, with one actress saying the director had once told her that sleeping with him was a requirement for working with him.

 

“Film Crew Slammed for Rolling Up Thai Flag at Phuket Viewpoint”

A video showing a film crew member rolling up Thailand’s national flag at a scenic Phuket viewpoint sparked a wave of outrage across social media. The clip, captured at Black Rock Viewpoint in Rawai, prompted a local man—seen restoring the flag—to become a viral hero. Netizens criticized the apparent disrespect to a revered national symbol, calling for greater mindfulness during filming. The incident remains unresolved, with local authorities yet to confirm whether any official complaint has been made.

 

“Brit Mum Deported, Leaves Young Son Behind in Thailand”

Ellis Matthews, a 32-year-old British mother who overstayed her visa in Thailand, has been deported back to the UK—but her four-year-old son remains in the country in the care of relatives to avoid his placement in UK care. She had drawn attention on TikTok by claiming to receive sizable UK benefits while flaunting a lavish lifestyle, though she maintains it was all for social media and not real. During her more than three-month stay in a Thai immigration detention center, both she and her son suffered difficult conditions—she describes malnutrition, illness, and traumatic experiences witnessed by the child. Now back in the UK, she remains in hiding amid online backlash, pleading for a chance to reunite with her son and rebuild their lives.

 

“Amarat Fulfills Naked Dance Vow After Former PM’s Ouster”

Following the recent removal of former PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, former Move Forward MP Amarat Chokepamitkul honored a pledge he made months earlier by performing a traditional Thai dance in the nude on September 1. The performance, staged discreetly within a tent at a shrine in Nakhon Pathom, was shared on social media and drew attention for its unusual nature. The ousting, triggered by ethical concerns over a controversial call involving Cambodia’s Senate president, set the stage for Amarat to act on his promise. His symbolic—if unconventional—gesture was praised by supporters and highlights the lengths some will go to in expressing political sentiment.

