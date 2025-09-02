Ex-MP dances naked to fulfill vow after Paetongtarn removed

Social media reacts to bold display of promise-keeping

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 2, 2025
68 1 minute read
Ex-MP dances naked to fulfill vow after Paetongtarn removed | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Amarat Chokepamitkul อมรัตน์ โชคปมิตต์กุล

A former Member of Parliament (MP) from the Move Forward Party (MFP) stripped naked yesterday, 1 September, and performed a traditional Thai dance to fulfil her vow after the former Prime Minister of Thailand, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was removed from office.

The ex-MP, Amarat Chokepamitkul, had announced on her Facebook account on June 6 that she wished for Paetongtarn to be removed from her position by 2025. If her wish came true, she vowed to dance naked in front of the sacred statue to which she had made the wish.

The vow came to pass when the Constitutional Court ordered Paetongtarn to leave her post on August 29, ruling that she had seriously violated ethical standards for Thai politicians during a phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Paetongtarn telephoned Hun Sen amid a territorial dispute that had caused rising border tensions. The call drew widespread public criticism as she was accused of undermining the Thai military, seeking sympathy from Hun Sen by comparing herself to his niece, and even offering to fulfil his wishes if it could bring peace to the border areas.

Some Thais suspected that she sided with Cambodia and personally benefited from the escalating tensions.

Ex-MP dances naked to fulfill vow after Paetongtarn removed | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Amarat Chokepamitkul อมรัตน์ โชคปมิตต์กุล

The former Prime Minister denied the allegations, insisting that she intended to resolve the border issue. She explained that her choice of words was a negotiation tactic intended to calm Hun Sen, but the court was not persuaded by her defence.

Ex-MP dances naked to fulfill vow after Paetongtarn removed | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Amarat Chokepamitkul อมรัตน์ โชคปมิตต์กุล

As her wish was fulfilled, Amarat carried out her vow. She visited a shrine in Nakhon Pathom province yesterday, September 1, and performed the traditional dance while naked. The performance took place inside a tent screened with white cloth, and Amarat later shared a video of the event on her Facebook page.

Related Articles

Her followers praised her for honouring her promise. Amarat told the media that she did not entirely believe in superstition and made the vow out of annoyance and frustration, but felt compelled to keep her word nonetheless.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok Airways plans 400-million-baht upgrade for Trat Airport | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways plans 400-million-baht upgrade for Trat Airport

3 minutes ago
Ex-MP dances naked to fulfill vow after Paetongtarn removed | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-MP dances naked to fulfill vow after Paetongtarn removed

11 minutes ago
Rare wildlife captured in Khao Laem Park highlights conservation success | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare wildlife captured in Khao Laem Park highlights conservation success

21 minutes ago
Phuket police arrest foreigner caught drifting pickup in viral video | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police arrest foreigner caught drifting pickup in viral video

26 minutes ago
Jealous ex on rampage: Man stabbed in Pattaya attack | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jealous ex on rampage: Man stabbed in Pattaya attack

45 minutes ago
Nakhon Ratchasima woman wins 30 million baht in lottery | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima woman wins 30 million baht in lottery

47 minutes ago
Rush hour horror: Motorcyclist crushed by Bangkok bus (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Rush hour horror: Motorcyclist crushed by Bangkok bus (video)

1 hour ago
Phatthalung teen arrested after hammer attack on family | Thaiger Crime News

Phatthalung teen arrested after hammer attack on family

1 hour ago
Political poker: People’s Party keeps Thailand guessing on next PM | Thaiger Politics News

Political poker: People’s Party keeps Thailand guessing on next PM

1 hour ago
Pickup truck collides with cow on Phahonyothin Road, driver injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Pickup truck collides with cow on Phahonyothin Road, driver injured

1 hour ago
Rescue team intervenes as topless woman runs into traffic in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rescue team intervenes as topless woman runs into traffic in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Hat Yai Airport gets flashy facelift for 37th anniversary | Thaiger Aviation News

Hat Yai Airport gets flashy facelift for 37th anniversary

2 hours ago
Bomb attack at Ayutthaya motorcycle shop injures one, damages property | Thaiger Crime News

Bomb attack at Ayutthaya motorcycle shop injures one, damages property

2 hours ago
Message alert: LINE Thailand slashes unsend time to just 1 hour | Thaiger Technology News

Message alert: LINE Thailand slashes unsend time to just 1 hour

2 hours ago
Chon Buri man claims ghost attack after convulsions at camp | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri man claims ghost attack after convulsions at camp

2 hours ago
Korat Zoo celebrates birth of rare and endangered baby serow | Thaiger Thailand News

Korat Zoo celebrates birth of rare and endangered baby serow

2 hours ago
Heavy rain alert issued for 51 Thai provinces, flash floods possible | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain alert issued for 51 Thai provinces, flash floods possible

2 hours ago
Rayong masseuse files complaint after client’s false gold theft accusation | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong masseuse files complaint after client’s false gold theft accusation

19 hours ago
16 year old Thai boy punches abbot after row over fishing in temple | Thaiger Thailand News

16 year old Thai boy punches abbot after row over fishing in temple

20 hours ago
2 boat crew rescue women from suicide attempt in Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 boat crew rescue women from suicide attempt in Chao Phraya River

21 hours ago
Cambodian soldiers accused of planting explosives in Thai territory | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian soldiers accused of planting explosives in Thai territory

21 hours ago
National park officers seize sacred stones in Prachuap Khiri Khan | Thaiger Crime News

National park officers seize sacred stones in Prachuap Khiri Khan

22 hours ago
Thai girl hides secret pregnancy with false baby discovery claim | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl hides secret pregnancy with false baby discovery claim

22 hours ago
Phuket landlord finds rental room trashed by tenant | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket landlord finds rental room trashed by tenant

22 hours ago
Thai Navy intercepts suspicious foreign vessel off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai Navy intercepts suspicious foreign vessel off Phuket coast

22 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 2, 2025
68 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x