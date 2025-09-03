Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand

Soldiers unknowingly receive counterfeit vaccines

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Picture courtesy of ผู้พิทักษ์1 Facebook

A military medical officer was apprehended for allegedly deceiving over 200 military personnel in South Sudan with fake influenza vaccines.

Yesterday, September 2, Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasert ordered Police Colonel Manoon Kaewgam to collaborate with Jarong Kraomao, director of the Bureau of Special Investigations, and Phairoj Niyomdecha, director of the Investigation and Intelligence Operations Group 2, from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

They arrested Lieutenant Chinnawa or Borisut (surname withheld), under a warrant issued by the Bangkok Military Court on May 30. He faces charges of misconduct in his capacity as a state official. The arrest occurred at a petrol station on King Kaew Road, Racha Thewa, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province.

Before the arrest, Lieutenant Chinnawat served as a doctor at a field hospital of the Thai/South Sudan special engineering company. He allegedly misled his superiors and subordinates into receiving supposed influenza vaccines, claiming it was a directive from the mission’s medical officer. He allegedly sought reimbursement of US$5,800, equivalent to over 180,000 baht, from the company commander for these vaccines.

Picture courtesy of ผู้พิทักษ์1 Facebook

Subsequent investigations revealed that the substance administered by Lieutenant Chinnawat was not an influenza vaccine but a cheaper alternative. This discovery prompted legal proceedings, leading to the NACC’s ruling that Lieutenant Chinnawat’s actions constituted misconduct. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued, culminating in his apprehension, reported KhaoSod.

During the investigation, Lieutenant Chinnawat denied any wrongdoing and opted to remain silent. Initially, he was handed over to the Bangkok Military Court prosecutor for further legal action.

May be an image of 6 people and text

Related Articles

In similar news, around 3pm on February 21, police apprehended a fake doctor while he was administering injections to a patient at a clinic in Phra Samut Chedi, Samut Prakan.

The raid was led by Nuttanaporn Wongboonkeokul, a 32-year-old pharmacist and head of the province’s Consumer Protection and Pharmaceutical Health Group, together with Police Lieutenant Colonel Prayoon Pattanuli, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Phra Samut Chedi Police Station, and other officials.

Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand

Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.