Thai film director accused of sexually assaulting 2 actresses

Suspect reportedly tricks victims into love scene acting workshop before assaulting them

September 2, 2025
Thai film director accused of sexually assaulting 2 actresses
Photo via Facebook/ เป้ บางกรวย - นนทบุรีไม่ทิ้งกัน

Two freelance actresses accused a film director of sexually assaulting them during an acting workshop. The director claimed that he was teaching them about a love scene.

The actresses, aged 32 and 16, sought help from social media influencer Chotanan “Pae” Lertritphuwadon after the assault. Chotanan then accompanied one of the victims, 32 year old A, to Bang Bua Thong Police Station to file a complaint, revealing details of the matter in a press conference.

A explained that the film director approached her on Facebook and invited her to attend a casting for a girls’ love series. She agreed and attended all the required acting workshops before the casting process.

She stated that several performers attended the first workshop at a studio in the Bang Bua Thong area of Nonthaburi province. However, only four or five people remained for the next workshop.

On the day of the incident, only A and a 16 year old girl were present. The director told them that the others were busy and could not attend the workshop that day.

Film director with sexual assault history faces more accusations
Photo via Facebook/ เป้ บางกรวย – นนทบุรีไม่ทิ้งกัน

He told them that he would teach them about a love scene, after which he asked them to close their eyes. He then told them to think about their sexual activities with their boyfriends. Suddenly, the director touched A’s leg, hugged her and touched her breasts.

He put his hands inside her bra and trousers and began to kiss her. A said that she was shocked and opened her eyes when the director tried to put his hand in her underwear. He stopped and said…

“This is how I teach a love scene.”

Thai actresses accuse film director of sexually assaulting them
Photo via Facebook/ เป้ บางกรวย – นนทบุรีไม่ทิ้งกัน

He did the same thing with the teenage girl. She looked shocked but did not dare to stop him. Fortunately, a film crew member knocked on the door, causing the director to stop. A then asked the girl to contact her mother to pick her up immediately, and they both left the studio.

A added that the director had previously told her that actresses wanting to appear in his series had to sleep with him. When she asked him about the reason, he claimed that it was a way of ensuring that the actresses would not work with other directors.

Two actresses suffer sexual assault by film director
News reports about the director’s previous sexual assault cases. | Photo via Facebook/ เป้ บางกรวย – นนทบุรีไม่ทิ้งกัน

A was shocked by the director’s words. She said that she had seen many famous performers work with the director and had thought he was trustworthy.

Amarin TV reported that the 16 year old victim later arrived at the police station to file a complaint against the director. According to the media, the director was once accused of sexual assault in 2017.

It remains unclear whether the director would face any punishments, as he is still working in the industry.

September 2, 2025
